may 13, 2024

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Basically Disney Princesses

Pujya Doss

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

IU as Cinderella: 

With her enchanting voice and graceful presence, IU embodies Cinderella's resilience and kindness, captivating audiences with her fairytale-like performances

Jisoo's pure beauty and gentle charm reflect Snow White's innocence and sweetness, captivating fans with her angelic vocals and radiant stage presence

Image: YG Entertainment.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK) as Snow White: 

Taeyeon's ethereal voice and adventurous spirit mirror Ariel's longing for freedom and love, enchanting audiences with her captivating performances

Image: SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) as Ariel: 

Wendy's warm vocals and intellectual charm resemble Belle's curiosity and compassion, captivating fans with her captivating stage presence and enchanting performances

Image: SM Entertainment.

Wendy (Red Velvet) as Belle: 

Seulgi's fierce charisma and unwavering determination parallel Mulan's bravery and resilience, inspiring audiences with her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence

Image: SM Entertainment.

Seulgi (Red Velvet) as Mulan: 

Rosé's radiant aura and whimsical charm embody Rapunzel's adventurous spirit and creativity, captivating fans with her captivating performances and ethereal stage presence

Image: YG Entertainment.

Rosé (BLACKPINK) as Rapunzel: 

Solar's soulful voice and deep connection with nature reflect Pocahontas's wisdom and strength, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing performances and heartfelt lyrics

Solar (MAMAMOO) as Pocahontas: 

Image: RBW Entertainment.

Sana's exotic beauty and playful charm resemble Jasmine's adventurous spirit and free-spirited nature, captivating fans with her captivating stage presence and vibrant performances

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Sana (TWICE) as Jasmine: 

Chungha's charismatic stage presence and dynamic energy mirror Aladdin's resourcefulness and determination, captivating audiences with her powerful performances and versatile talent

Chungha as Aladdin:

Image: MNH Entertainment

Yuju's angelic vocals and graceful presence reflect Aurora's beauty and elegance, captivating fans with her enchanting performances and mesmerizing stage presence

Yuju (GFRIEND) as Aurora (Sleeping Beauty):

Image: Source Music.

