MARCH 09, 2024

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Basically Living Memes

(Kim Taehyung) is known for his funny faces and playful behavior. Fans love making memes with his expressions

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's V 

(Lalisa Manoban) is loved for her fierce performances and adorable moments off-stage, making her a top choice for memes

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa 

(Kim Jongin) is famous for his captivating performances and expressive reactions, making him a favorite in K-pop memes

EXO's Kai 

Image:  SM Entertainment

(Minatozaki Sana) charms fans with her cute expressions and catchy phrases, earning her the title of meme queen

TWICE's Sana 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Funny antics and genuine personality provide endless material for memes, showing both his silly and serious sides

GOT7's Jackson Wang's 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

(Kang Seul-gi) wins hearts with her relatable expressions and quirky personality, making her a meme legend

Red Velvet's Seulgi 

Image:  SM Entertainment

(Lee Jihoon) may be small but commands the stage with his powerful presence, creating adorable meme moments

SEVENTEEN's Woozi 

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

(Lee Ji-Eun) is a versatile artist whose expressive face makes her a meme favorite, capturing her different moods perfectly

IU 

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

(Son Hyunwoo) surprises fans with his unexpected reactions and stoic appearance, resulting in hilarious memes

MONSTA X's Shownu 

Image:  Starship Entertainment

(Kim Hongjoong) impresses fans with his charisma and expressive expressions, making him a hit for memes in the ATINY fandom

ATEEZ's Hongjoong 

Image:  KQ Entertainment

