10 K-pop Idols Who Are Basically Living Memes
(Kim Taehyung) is known for his funny faces and playful behavior. Fans love making memes with his expressions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's V
(Lalisa Manoban) is loved for her fierce performances and adorable moments off-stage, making her a top choice for memes
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Lisa
(Kim Jongin) is famous for his captivating performances and expressive reactions, making him a favorite in K-pop memes
EXO's Kai
Image: SM Entertainment
(Minatozaki Sana) charms fans with her cute expressions and catchy phrases, earning her the title of meme queen
TWICE's Sana
Image: JYP Entertainment
Funny antics and genuine personality provide endless material for memes, showing both his silly and serious sides
GOT7's Jackson Wang's
Image: JYP Entertainment
(Kang Seul-gi) wins hearts with her relatable expressions and quirky personality, making her a meme legend
Red Velvet's Seulgi
Image: SM Entertainment
(Lee Jihoon) may be small but commands the stage with his powerful presence, creating adorable meme moments
SEVENTEEN's Woozi
Image: Pledis Entertainment
(Lee Ji-Eun) is a versatile artist whose expressive face makes her a meme favorite, capturing her different moods perfectly
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
(Son Hyunwoo) surprises fans with his unexpected reactions and stoic appearance, resulting in hilarious memes
MONSTA X's Shownu
Image: Starship Entertainment
(Kim Hongjoong) impresses fans with his charisma and expressive expressions, making him a hit for memes in the ATINY fandom
ATEEZ's Hongjoong
Image: KQ Entertainment