Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who are basically us in different universe

The relatable foodie with dad jokes, laid-back vibe, and a love for gaming and eating good food

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS): 

The girl-next-door with a big heart, love for baking, and a talent for singing that makes every karaoke session a hit

Image: SM Entertainment

Wendy (Red Velvet): 

The quirky guitarist with a love for memes, random tweets, and a friendly attitude that feels just like our own

Jae (DAY6): 

Image: Studio J

The energetic and playful guy who’s obsessed with dance, full of random antics, and always making friends laugh

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The cheerful and bright member who loves animals, spreads positivity, and has a smile that lights up every room

Chuu (LOONA): 

Image: Blockberry Creative

The lovable friend with a warm heart, infectious laugh, and a penchant for being both playful and caring

Jimin (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The shy yet funny leader who loves reading, snacks, and has a down-to-earth personality that makes everyone feel comfortable

Soobin (TXT): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Momo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The dance-loving member who adores food, loves her pets, and has a goofy side that’s totally relatable

The playful prankster with a love for gaming, casual chats, and a light-hearted nature that feels just like hanging out with a best friend

Baekhyun (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

The witty and quirky member with a knack for making funny faces, cracking jokes, and bringing joy to everyone around

Dahyun (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here