10 K-pop Idols Who are basically us in different universe
The relatable foodie with dad jokes, laid-back vibe, and a love for gaming and eating good food
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS):
The girl-next-door with a big heart, love for baking, and a talent for singing that makes every karaoke session a hit
Image: SM Entertainment
Wendy (Red Velvet):
The quirky guitarist with a love for memes, random tweets, and a friendly attitude that feels just like our own
Jae (DAY6):
Image: Studio J
The energetic and playful guy who’s obsessed with dance, full of random antics, and always making friends laugh
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The cheerful and bright member who loves animals, spreads positivity, and has a smile that lights up every room
Chuu (LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative
The lovable friend with a warm heart, infectious laugh, and a penchant for being both playful and caring
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The shy yet funny leader who loves reading, snacks, and has a down-to-earth personality that makes everyone feel comfortable
Soobin (TXT):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Momo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The dance-loving member who adores food, loves her pets, and has a goofy side that’s totally relatable
The playful prankster with a love for gaming, casual chats, and a light-hearted nature that feels just like hanging out with a best friend
Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
The witty and quirky member with a knack for making funny faces, cracking jokes, and bringing joy to everyone around
Dahyun (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment