10 K-pop idols who are big foodies
Idols like ITZY's youngest member, Yuna, appear thin despite being big foodies. Her joyful eating and ability to make any dish look delicious are remarkable
Yuna (ITZY)
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
Jungkook, BTS's maknae, is Jin's ideal eating companion due to his hearty appetite. He's often seen enjoying meals. On the show I-LAND, Jungkook even jokingly raided the trainees' pantry for food
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BTS Instagram
Hyeri is an idol renowned for her love of food. She surprised her fellow members and Hong Jong Hyun on We Got Married with her hearty appetite
Hyeri (Girl’s Day)
Image: Hyeri’s Instagram
In BLACKPINK House, Rose was often seen eating long after others finished. Fans are curious how she maintains her figure despite her hearty appetite
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Image: Rose’s Instagram
Solar, a devoted food lover, showcases her passion on her thriving YouTube channel, where she frequently indulges in mukbangs. She also offers ASMR mukbang content for her audience's enjoyment
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Image: Solar’s Instagram
Viewers of One Dream are likely aware that TXT's Yeonjun has a hearty appetite. Whether at a restaurant or in a car, he's often seen enjoying food in various settings
Yeonjun (TXT)
Image: YeonJun’s Instagram
Hwasa, featured on I Live Alone, revealed her love for cooking and eating. Her eating moments on the show became widely popular and went viral among fans
Image: Hwasa’s Instagram
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
HIGHLIGHT's Doojoon's passion for food could have led him to a career as a professional mukbang star. He's showcased his love for food by acting in the drama Let's Eat and creating his own food show, Yummy Melody
Image: Doojoon’s Instagram
Doojoon (HIGHLIGHT)
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu boasts a healthy body despite his love for food. He surprises fans with his own V LIVE eating show, showcasing his enjoyment of eating
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Mingyu’s Instagram
BTS' Jin is a food enthusiast who established his cooking blog, Jin’s Cooking Diary, and a Mukbang series titled Eat Jin
Jin (BTS)
Image: Jin’s Instagram