10 K-pop Idols Who Are BTS’ Fanboys
D-CRUNCH, a hip-hop group, selected BTS as their K-pop role models. Hyunwoo favors J-Hope's charisma and dancing, while Dylan admires Taehyung's expressions and looks
D-CRUNCH
Image: D-CRUNCH’S Instagram
Park Jihoon, a successful BTS fanboy, bonded with Jin in a gaming group. He's adored V from the start, openly showing admiration. Meeting the group brought him immense joy, evident in his beaming smile
Park Jihoon
Image: Ji Hoon’s Instagram
All ATEEZ members admire BTS, with Wooyoung openly expressing his love through dance covers and live streams. Jongho, the maknae, looks up to Jungkook and impressed with a song cover
ATEEZ
Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram
Younghoon from The Boyz also looks up to Taehyung. Meeting BTS at music shows left him in awe. He even stood next to V in a group photo – a proud fanboy moment!
Younghoon from The Boyz
Image: The Boyz Instagram
Sejun's well-known love for BTS centers on Jimin. He revealed in an interview that BTS provided strength during his trainee days, helping him overcome challenges – a relatable sentiment for ARMYs
Sejun From VICTION
Image: Sejun’s Instagram
ARMY Twitter went wild when users discovered that Keeho from P1Harmony once managed a BTS fan account with the username @busanwings
Keeho from P1Harmony
Image: Keeho’s Instagram
All of TXT are BTS fanboys, but Soobin's devotion dates back to the I Need U era. His determination to join BIGHIT MUSIC led him to send an audition tape via email!
TXT’s Soobin
Image: Soobin’s Instagram
Dong Han, a pre-debut ARMY, influenced his dance group to cover BTS. He praised them in interviews, favoring Jungkook. Fans noticed his fandom and gifted him an ARMY Bomb.
Kim Dong Han
Image: Dong Han’s Instagram
On I-LAND, a survival show that formed ENHYPEN, numerous participants, including Jay, cited BTS as inspiration. Jay mentioned BTS influenced his choice to become an idol, moved by their performances
Jay from ENHYPEN
Image: ENHYPEN’s Instagram
2Soul admires Jimin, highlighting his dance, voice, and expressions. Seven O’Clock covered BTS songs and dances, including The Truth Untold. Check out 2Soul and Taeyoung's rendition!
2Soul From Seven O'Clock
Image: Seven O’Clock’s Instagram