Hemelin Darlong

august 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Are BTS’ Fanboys

D-CRUNCH, a hip-hop group, selected BTS as their K-pop role models. Hyunwoo favors J-Hope's charisma and dancing, while Dylan admires Taehyung's expressions and looks

D-CRUNCH

Image: D-CRUNCH’S Instagram

Park Jihoon, a successful BTS fanboy, bonded with Jin in a gaming group. He's adored V from the start, openly showing admiration. Meeting the group brought him immense joy, evident in his beaming smile

Park Jihoon

Image: Ji Hoon’s Instagram

All ATEEZ members admire BTS, with Wooyoung openly expressing his love through dance covers and live streams. Jongho, the maknae, looks up to Jungkook and impressed with a song cover

ATEEZ

Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram

Younghoon from The Boyz also looks up to Taehyung. Meeting BTS at music shows left him in awe. He even stood next to V in a group photo – a proud fanboy moment!

Younghoon from The Boyz

Image: The Boyz Instagram

Sejun's well-known love for BTS centers on Jimin. He revealed in an interview that BTS provided strength during his trainee days, helping him overcome challenges – a relatable sentiment for ARMYs

Sejun From VICTION

Image: Sejun’s Instagram

ARMY Twitter went wild when users discovered that Keeho from P1Harmony once managed a BTS fan account with the username @busanwings

Keeho from P1Harmony

Image: Keeho’s Instagram

All of TXT are BTS fanboys, but Soobin's devotion dates back to the I Need U era. His determination to join BIGHIT MUSIC led him to send an audition tape via email!

TXT’s Soobin

Image: Soobin’s Instagram

Dong Han, a pre-debut ARMY, influenced his dance group to cover BTS. He praised them in interviews, favoring Jungkook. Fans noticed his fandom and gifted him an ARMY Bomb.

Kim Dong Han

Image: Dong Han’s Instagram

On I-LAND, a survival show that formed ENHYPEN, numerous participants, including Jay, cited BTS as inspiration. Jay mentioned BTS influenced his choice to become an idol, moved by their performances

Jay from ENHYPEN

Image: ENHYPEN’s Instagram

2Soul admires Jimin, highlighting his dance, voice, and expressions. Seven O’Clock covered BTS songs and dances, including The Truth Untold. Check out 2Soul and Taeyoung's rendition!

2Soul From Seven O'Clock

Image: Seven O’Clock’s Instagram

