10 K-Pop Idols Who Are BTS Fans
Taeyeon is a renowned solo artist and member of Girls' Generation. She has expressed her admiration for BTS multiple times and has been seen attending their concerts
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Hwasa, a member of MAMAMOO, is known for her strong vocals and charismatic stage presence. She has publicly shown her love for BTS and has even covered their songs on various occasions
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
A member of GOT7 and a successful solo artist, has openly stated his admiration for BTS. He has praised their talent and hard work, and the two groups have shown support for each other in various interactions
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, has shown her fandom for BTS by attending their concerts and sharing her excitement on social media. The two groups have often crossed paths at awards shows and expressed mutual respect
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
The leader of GOT7, he has expressed his admiration for BTS and their music. He has praised their performances and shared positive interactions with BTS members during various events
Jay B (GOT7)
A member of Apink and a talented solo artist, has been vocal about her love for BTS. She has mentioned them as her role models and has shown support for their music
Eunji (Apink)
A member of SEVENTEEN, he has openly displayed his admiration for BTS. He has mentioned their impact on him as an artist and their influence on the industry
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
A former member of Wanna One and a successful soloist, has shown his support for BTS. He has mentioned them as an inspiration and has praised their achievements
Kang Daniel
Acclaimed solo artist and actress, IU has expressed her fandom for BTS. She has attended their concerts and has been spotted interacting with BTS members at various events
IU
A former member of Wanna One and an actor, has revealed his admiration for BTS. He has mentioned them as his role models and has shown support for their music and performances
Ong Seong Wu
