 Sugandha Srivastava

july 12, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Idols Who Are BTS Fans

Taeyeon is a renowned solo artist and member of Girls' Generation. She has expressed her admiration for BTS multiple times and has been seen attending their concerts

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Source: Taeyeon Instagram

Hwasa, a member of MAMAMOO, is known for her strong vocals and charismatic stage presence. She has publicly shown her love for BTS and has even covered their songs on various occasions

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Source: Hwasa Instagram

A member of GOT7 and a successful solo artist, has openly stated his admiration for BTS. He has praised their talent and hard work, and the two groups have shown support for each other in various interactions

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Source: Jackson Wang Instagram

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, has shown her fandom for BTS by attending their concerts and sharing her excitement on social media. The two groups have often crossed paths at awards shows and expressed mutual respect

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Source: Jisoo Instagram

The leader of GOT7, he has expressed his admiration for BTS and their music. He has praised their performances and shared positive interactions with BTS members during various events

Jay B (GOT7)

Source: Jay B Instagram

A member of Apink and a talented solo artist, has been vocal about her love for BTS. She has mentioned them as her role models and has shown support for their music

Eunji (Apink)

Source: Eunji Instagram

A member of SEVENTEEN, he has openly displayed his admiration for BTS. He has mentioned their impact on him as an artist and their influence on the industry

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Source: Hoshi Instagram

A former member of Wanna One and a successful soloist, has shown his support for BTS. He has mentioned them as an inspiration and has praised their achievements

Kang Daniel

Source: Kang Daniel Instagram

Acclaimed solo artist and actress, IU has expressed her fandom for BTS. She has attended their concerts and has been spotted interacting with BTS members at various events

IU

Source: IU Instagram

A former member of Wanna One and an actor, has revealed his admiration for BTS. He has mentioned them as his role models and has shown support for their music and performances

Ong Seong Wu

Source: Ong Seong Wu Instagram

