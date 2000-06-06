Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who are celebrating birthdays in June

Versatile vocalist and dancer of NCT known for his bright personality. Born on June 6, 2000

Image:  SM Entertainment

Haechan (NCT)

Talented dancer and vocalist of SEVENTEEN, known for his charming visuals and Chinese heritage. Born on June 10, 1996

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Main vocalist of NCT with a soulful voice and gentle demeanor. Born on June 14, 1994. 

Taeil (NCT)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Performance unit leader and main choreographer of SEVENTEEN, known for his energetic stage presence. Born on June 15, 1996

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Bright and charismatic vocalist of ENHYPEN, known for his cute visuals and strong stage presence. Born on June 24, 2003

Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Image:  Belift Lab

Pioneering solo artist and actor, known for his impactful performances and contributions to K-pop. Born on June 25, 1982

Rain

Image: Sublime

Charismatic leader and main dancer of MONSTA X, known for his powerful performances. Born on June 18, 1992

Shownu (MONSTA X)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Visual and performer of ATEEZ, recognized for his stunning visuals and captivating stage presence. Born on June 15, 1999

Yeosang (ATEEZ)

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Main dancer and vocalist of VERIVERY, appreciated for his smooth dance moves and charming persona. Born on June 17, 2000

Yongseung (VERIVERY)

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

Main vocalist of Super Junior, celebrated for his powerful vocals and acting skills. Born on June 21, 1987

Ryeowook (Super Junior)

Image:  SM Entertainment

