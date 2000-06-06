10 K-pop idols who are celebrating birthdays in June
Versatile vocalist and dancer of NCT known for his bright personality. Born on June 6, 2000
Image: SM Entertainment
Haechan (NCT)
Talented dancer and vocalist of SEVENTEEN, known for his charming visuals and Chinese heritage. Born on June 10, 1996
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Main vocalist of NCT with a soulful voice and gentle demeanor. Born on June 14, 1994.
Taeil (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Performance unit leader and main choreographer of SEVENTEEN, known for his energetic stage presence. Born on June 15, 1996
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Bright and charismatic vocalist of ENHYPEN, known for his cute visuals and strong stage presence. Born on June 24, 2003
Sunoo (ENHYPEN)
Image: Belift Lab
Pioneering solo artist and actor, known for his impactful performances and contributions to K-pop. Born on June 25, 1982
Rain
Image: Sublime
Charismatic leader and main dancer of MONSTA X, known for his powerful performances. Born on June 18, 1992
Shownu (MONSTA X)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Visual and performer of ATEEZ, recognized for his stunning visuals and captivating stage presence. Born on June 15, 1999
Yeosang (ATEEZ)
Image: KQ Entertainment
Main dancer and vocalist of VERIVERY, appreciated for his smooth dance moves and charming persona. Born on June 17, 2000
Yongseung (VERIVERY)
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Main vocalist of Super Junior, celebrated for his powerful vocals and acting skills. Born on June 21, 1987
Ryeowook (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment