10 K-pop idols who are good with kids
EXO members appeared on The Return of Superman, bonding instantly with the children. Each member showcased their fatherhood potential in various ways, from playing with the kids to engaging in heartwarming conversations.
Kai, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Chen, Xiumin
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Girls’ Generation
Image: Girls Generation’s Instagram
Girls' Generation's recent comeback triggered nostalgia from their Hello Baby days with baby Kyungsan. Reuniting with the now-teenager Kyungsan brought back heartfelt emotions for the members.
Over the years, Jessi has revealed a softer side beneath her fierce persona. Surprisingly, she has a fondness for babies and has expressed her "mommy potential" in interviews.
Jessi
Image: Jessi’s Instagram
Kim Taehyung from BTS is often regarded as a member with fatherly qualities. His natural kindness and ease with children make fans excited about the prospect of him becoming a parent someday.
BTS’ V
Image: V’s Instagram
SHINee's paternal skills were evident from their early days, showcased on Hello Baby with the adorable Yoogeun. They took care of the baby with joy, capturing the hearts of viewers and Yoogeun alike.
SHINee
Image: SHINEee’s Instagram
MONSTA X excels in babysitting on variety shows, showing boundless empathy and kindness towards kids. Their heartwarming interactions span multiple settings, creating unforgettable moments.
MONSTA X
Image: Monsta X’s Instagram
Sana, Nayeon, and Jihyo shone on The Return of Superman with their excellent childcare skills and fun mom vibes, making the kids comfortable around them.
TWICE
Image: TWICE’s Instagram
Kang Daniel appeared on The Return of Superman, creating precious moments. He had fun and shared a sweet interaction with one of the kids.
Kang Daniel
Image: Daniel Kang’s Instagram
G-Dragon made multiple heartwarming appearances on Return of Superman with kids, creating sweet and endearing moments his interactions remain cherished by fans.
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
Image: G-Dragon’s Instagram
WINNER's Half Moon Friends variety program showcased heartwarming moments of the quintet's relationship with the children they cared for. It featured teaching, laughter, quarrels, and happy tears, making it a touching and memorable experience.
WINNER
Image: WINNER’s Instagram