10 K-pop idols who are great writers
A singer-songwriter, IU pens emotional lyrics that resonate deeply, showcasing her poetic talent and introspective writing style
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Suga's introspective and thought-provoking lyrics contribute to BTS' music, demonstrating his skill as a talented wordsmith
SUGA (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jonghyun's poignant songwriting touched hearts, displaying his raw emotion and creative depth through his lyrics
Jonghyun (SHINee, late)
Image: SM Entertainment
A versatile artist, Zico's lyrics reflect societal issues and personal experiences, highlighting his thought-provoking and honest writing
Zico
Image: KOZ Entertainment
G-Dragon's innovative and iconic lyrics shaped BIGBANG's music, showcasing his unique artistic perspective and creativity
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
As a pioneering rapper, Yoon Mi-rae's lyrics are influential, addressing themes like identity and empowerment with impactful words
Yoon Mi-rae
Image: Ghood Music
Taeyang's emotive lyrics reveal his vulnerability, capturing deep emotions and thoughts that resonate with fans
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
RM's lyrical prowess shines in BTS' discography, reflecting his intelligence and introspection through his thoughtfully written verses
Image: RM’s Instagram
RM (BTS)
Dean's introspective songwriting combines with his soulful vocals, creating a unique and emotionally resonant musical experience
Dean
Image: Universal Music Group
Tablo's introspective and literary lyrics drive Epik High's music, showcasing his skill as a profound and poetic writer
Tablo (Epik High)
Image: Ours