Hrishita Das

april 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who are happily married

Married to his non-celebrity wife, Chen found happiness offstage, embracing fatherhood and his family life away from the spotlight

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO’s Chen: 

TAEYANG tied the knot with fellow artist Min Hyo Rin, their relationship reflecting a beautiful blend of love and mutual support

Image: The Black Label

BIGBANG’s TAEYANG: 

Bobby exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, showcasing their enduring love and commitment beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry

iKON’s Bobby: 

Image: 143 Entertainment

Chansung found marital bliss with his wife and has continued to maintain stability in their private life together 

2PM’s Chansung: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Changmin symbolizes the relationship with his partner by getting married and offering companionship beyond the limelight

TVXQ’s Changmin: 

Image: SM Entertainment 

Sunday embraced union with her non-celebrity husband, their bond reflecting the beauty of love

The Grace’s Sunday: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Sungmin found happiness in marriage with actress Kim Sa Eun, their journey together was filled with mutual respect beyond the entertainment world 

Super Junior’s Sungmin: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Rain and Kim Tae-hee's marriage epitomizes a blend of two successful careers with a strong bond of love, inspiring fans with their devotion to each other.

Rain: 

Image: RAINCOMPANY

Minhwan and former LABOUM member Yulhee tied the knot and embraced their blissful life of parenthood

FTISLAND’s Minhwan: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

Lee Hyori and her husband, musician Lee Sang Soon entered into marriage after being in a relationship for a long time

Lee Hyori: 

Image: Antenna

