10 K-pop idols who are happily married
Married to his non-celebrity wife, Chen found happiness offstage, embracing fatherhood and his family life away from the spotlight
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Chen:
TAEYANG tied the knot with fellow artist Min Hyo Rin, their relationship reflecting a beautiful blend of love and mutual support
Image: The Black Label
BIGBANG’s TAEYANG:
Bobby exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, showcasing their enduring love and commitment beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry
iKON’s Bobby:
Image: 143 Entertainment
Chansung found marital bliss with his wife and has continued to maintain stability in their private life together
2PM’s Chansung:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Changmin symbolizes the relationship with his partner by getting married and offering companionship beyond the limelight
TVXQ’s Changmin:
Image: SM Entertainment
Sunday embraced union with her non-celebrity husband, their bond reflecting the beauty of love
The Grace’s Sunday:
Image: SM Entertainment
Sungmin found happiness in marriage with actress Kim Sa Eun, their journey together was filled with mutual respect beyond the entertainment world
Super Junior’s Sungmin:
Image: SM Entertainment
Rain and Kim Tae-hee's marriage epitomizes a blend of two successful careers with a strong bond of love, inspiring fans with their devotion to each other.
Rain:
Image: RAINCOMPANY
Minhwan and former LABOUM member Yulhee tied the knot and embraced their blissful life of parenthood
FTISLAND’s Minhwan:
Image: FNC Entertainment
Lee Hyori and her husband, musician Lee Sang Soon entered into marriage after being in a relationship for a long time
Lee Hyori:
Image: Antenna