Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who are in their 20s

The golden maknae, blessed with vocals that soar and dance moves that mesmerize, Jungkook epitomizes talent and charm, captivating hearts worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS):

The dancing queen, Lisa dazzles with her fluid movements and captivating stage presence, radiating charisma and grace with every performance

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

The epitome of elegance and talent, Jimin captivates with his captivating vocals and mesmerizing dance skills, embodying grace and charisma on and off the stage

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS):

The epitome of chic and charisma, Jennie commands attention with her fierce raps and captivating vocals, a trendsetter both on and off the stage

Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

The charismatic leader, RM leads BTS with wisdom and eloquence, his rap verses and profound lyrics inspiring millions with their depth and authenticity

RM (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A multi-talented force to be reckoned with, Chaeyoung captivates with her rap skills and artistic flair, embodying creativity and versatility

Chaeyoung (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dance sensation with unparalleled energy, Momo mesmerizes with her dynamic moves and infectious enthusiasm, setting the stage ablaze with her electrifying performances

A dance prodigy with limitless charisma, Yugyeom captivates with his fluid movements and infectious energy, leaving a lasting impression with his stage presence

Yugyeom (GOT7): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The queen of aegyo and charm, Sana steals hearts with her adorable antics and irresistible smile, a ray of sunshine in the world of K-pop

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A rap virtuoso and visual icon, Taeyong commands attention with his mesmerizing stage presence and unparalleled charisma, a true trendsetter in the industry

Taeyong (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here