10 K-pop idols who are in their 20s
The golden maknae, blessed with vocals that soar and dance moves that mesmerize, Jungkook epitomizes talent and charm, captivating hearts worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
The dancing queen, Lisa dazzles with her fluid movements and captivating stage presence, radiating charisma and grace with every performance
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
The epitome of elegance and talent, Jimin captivates with his captivating vocals and mesmerizing dance skills, embodying grace and charisma on and off the stage
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS):
The epitome of chic and charisma, Jennie commands attention with her fierce raps and captivating vocals, a trendsetter both on and off the stage
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
The charismatic leader, RM leads BTS with wisdom and eloquence, his rap verses and profound lyrics inspiring millions with their depth and authenticity
RM (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A multi-talented force to be reckoned with, Chaeyoung captivates with her rap skills and artistic flair, embodying creativity and versatility
Chaeyoung (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dance sensation with unparalleled energy, Momo mesmerizes with her dynamic moves and infectious enthusiasm, setting the stage ablaze with her electrifying performances
A dance prodigy with limitless charisma, Yugyeom captivates with his fluid movements and infectious energy, leaving a lasting impression with his stage presence
Yugyeom (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The queen of aegyo and charm, Sana steals hearts with her adorable antics and irresistible smile, a ray of sunshine in the world of K-pop
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
A rap virtuoso and visual icon, Taeyong commands attention with his mesmerizing stage presence and unparalleled charisma, a true trendsetter in the industry
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment