10 K-Pop Idols Who Are into Philanthropy
RM leads BTS in charitable efforts, using his influence to support various causes like UNICEF's "Love Myself" campaign
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Beyond music, Jackson supports education and disaster relief efforts, showing his caring nature through philanthropy
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: Sublime
Suga follows his passion for helping others by making meaningful donations, impacting causes close to his heart
SUGA (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's philanthropy spans various sectors, including education and disaster relief, reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
J-Hope's contributions extend to supporting underprivileged youth and donating to causes such as education and health
. J-Hope (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Leeteuk actively engages in charity work, focusing on children and supporting various causes through his influence
Leeteuk (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jin's contributions range from donations to animal welfare and supporting causes that address hunger and malnutrition
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
Taeyang and his wife Min Hyo-rin use their influence for good, supporting causes such as education and children's welfare
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
Taeyeon donates and raises awareness for various causes, utilizing her platform to make a positive difference
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
Hwasa used her wide influence to raise awareness about social issues and body positivity. She also donated to many charities that support women's rights.
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Image: P NATION