10 K-pop idols who are introverts
During his childhood, Taemin was notably introverted, to the extent that he struggled to converse with older women on his staff. However, he has since grown into a level of comfort that allows him to engage in light-hearted banter with them.
Taemin (SHINee)
Image: Taemin’s Instagram
Mina's fans commonly recognize her as an introvert due to her shy and reserved nature. On camera, she tends to be more reserved in her speech
Mina (TWICE)
Image: Mina’s Instagram
According to a psychologist, Mark is mostly introverted (13%) and minimally extroverted (2%). The psychologist also described him as cautious, quiet, and detail-oriented
Mark (GOT7)
Image: Marks’s Instagram
Leo's reserved and shy demeanor might give the impression of aloofness, but he's genuinely kind-hearted
Leo (VIXX)
Image: Leo’s Instagram
When Krystal began her career, she used to get nervous and shake while singing. She was also very quiet off-stage. Victoria, her fellow member, mentioned that Krystal would greet others in a timid manner
Krystal f(x)
Image: Krystal’s Instagram
Jungkook's personality is INFP, making him introverted, but he highly treasures close relationships with people
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BTS’ Instagram
Back when they were trainees, Taeyeon was so introverted that Yuri questioned if she was even with the group. Although Taeyeon is reserved in speech, her singing instantly makes her presence felt
Image: Taeyeon’s Instagram
Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
People who seem "cold" are often just shy. Chorong, Naeun's fellow member, noted that Naeun might seem distant initially, but she's actually a wonderful person for meaningful talks
Naeun (Apink)
Image: Naeun’s Instgarm
In an interview, D.O. portrayed himself as quiet and shy around strangers. However, he mentioned that he becomes more at ease with people as he becomes more familiar with them
D.O. (EXO)
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Irene is generally quiet and introverted, often giving the impression of being withdrawn
Irene (Red Velvet)
Image: Irene’s Instagram