10 K-pop Idols Who Are Low-Key Comedians
RM's witty remarks and clever wordplay often light up BTS's interviews and variety shows, showcasing his natural charm and quick sense of humor
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's RM:
Baekhyun's playful antics and infectious laughter bring joy to EXO's behind-the-scenes moments, revealing his lighthearted personality and comedic timing
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO's Baekhyun:
Dahyun's quirky sense of humor and adorable facial expressions make her a standout comedian within TWICE, charming fans with her endearing antics
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's Dahyun:
Jackson's outrageous humor and hilarious reactions steal the spotlight on variety shows, earning him a reputation as GOT7's resident comedian
GOT7's Jackson:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Seulgi's deadpan humor and unexpected wit shine through in Red Velvet's variety show appearances, adding a refreshing comedic touch to the group dynamic
Red Velvet's Seulgi:
Image: SM Entertainment.
DK's goofy personality and playful demeanor make him a natural comedian in SEVENTEEN, entertaining fans with his humorous antics
SEVENTEEN's DK:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Lisa:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lisa's charming clumsiness and adorable reactions often lead to comedic moments during BLACKPINK's appearances, showcasing her lovable and down-to-earth nature
Haechan's sharp wit and mischievous humor add spice to NCT's interactions, earning him a reputation as the group's secret comedian
NCT's Haechan:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Sana's quirky charm and unpredictable humor bring laughter to TWICE's variety show appearances, endearing her to fans with her lovable antics
TWICE's Sana:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
Ilhoon's offbeat humor and witty banter light up BTOB's variety show segments, earning him recognition as the group's resident funnyman
BTOB's Ilhoon:
Image: Cube Entertainment.