10 K-pop Idols Who Are Meme Material
Known for his expressive facial expressions and quirky antics, V's memes often capture his playful personality and ability to make fans laugh
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS's V (Kim Taehyung)
Lisa's memes showcase her versatility, from her fierce stage presence to her adorable off-stage moments, making her a favorite among meme creators
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)
With his charismatic performances and meme-worthy reactions, Kai's expressive face has become a staple in K-pop meme culture
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO's Kai (Kim Jongin)
Sana's adorable and quirky expressions, combined with her catchy catchphrases, make her a beloved meme queen among ONCEs
TWICE's Sana (Minatozaki Sana)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jackson's hilarious antics and unfiltered personality have made him a goldmine for memes, capturing both his goofy and charismatic sides
GOT7's Jackson Wang
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Seulgi's charming and relatable expressions, coupled with her dorky personality, have solidified her status as a meme legend
Red Velvet's Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)
Image: SM Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Woozi (Lee Jihoon)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Woozi's small stature and fierce stage presence create meme-worthy moments, often portraying him as a smol but powerful force
IU's versatile talents and expressive face lend themselves well to memes, capturing her various personas from sweet to sassy
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Shownu's meme potential lies in his unexpected reactions and his contrastingly stoic appearance, often leading to humorous juxtapositions
MONSTA X's Shownu (Son Hyunwoo)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Hongjoong's charismatic stage presence and expressive facial expressions make him a popular choice for creating entertaining memes within the ATINY fandom
ATEEZ's Hongjoong (Kim Hongjoong)
Image: KQ Entertainment