Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Meme Material 

Known for his expressive facial expressions and quirky antics, V's memes often capture his playful personality and ability to make fans laugh

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) 

Lisa's memes showcase her versatility, from her fierce stage presence to her adorable off-stage moments, making her a favorite among meme creators

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) 

With his charismatic performances and meme-worthy reactions, Kai's expressive face has become a staple in K-pop meme culture

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO's Kai (Kim Jongin) 

Sana's adorable and quirky expressions, combined with her catchy catchphrases, make her a beloved meme queen among ONCEs

TWICE's Sana (Minatozaki Sana) 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jackson's hilarious antics and unfiltered personality have made him a goldmine for memes, capturing both his goofy and charismatic sides

GOT7's Jackson Wang 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Seulgi's charming and relatable expressions, coupled with her dorky personality, have solidified her status as a meme legend

Red Velvet's Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi) 

Image: SM Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's Woozi (Lee Jihoon) 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Woozi's small stature and fierce stage presence create meme-worthy moments, often portraying him as a smol but powerful force

IU's versatile talents and expressive face lend themselves well to memes, capturing her various personas from sweet to sassy

IU (Lee Ji-eun) 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Shownu's meme potential lies in his unexpected reactions and his contrastingly stoic appearance, often leading to humorous juxtapositions

MONSTA X's Shownu (Son Hyunwoo) 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Hongjoong's charismatic stage presence and expressive facial expressions make him a popular choice for creating entertaining memes within the ATINY fandom

ATEEZ's Hongjoong (Kim Hongjoong) 

Image: KQ Entertainment

