10 K-Pop Idols Who Are Multi-Talented Masters
A versatile queen in K-pop, IU is a singer, songwriter, actress, and producer known for her emotive vocals and successful ventures in various entertainment realms
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
EXO's powerhouse, Baekhyun, is a vocalist, dancer, and actor with solo success. His charisma shines on stage, captivating fans across diverse talents
Image: SM Entertainment.
Baekhyun (Byun Baek-hyun)
Big Bang's leader, G-Dragon, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon. His innovative influence transcends music, making him a true multi-talent
Image: YG Entertainment.
G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong)
Mamamoo's Hwasa stands out as a vocalist, rapper, and charismatic performer. Her solo ventures showcase her individuality and diverse skills.
Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)
Image: RBW.
BTS leader RM is a rapper, songwriter, and producer. His intellect and eloquence contribute to BTS's global impact
RM (Kim Nam-joon)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Changmin (Shim Chang-min)
Image: SM Entertainment.
TVXQ's Changmin is a singer, actor, and television host. His vocal prowess and acting skills make him a versatile entertainer
Red Velvet's Seulgi excels as a main dancer, singer, and television personality. Her charisma and talent make her a standout performer
Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Rapper, producer, and former Block B leader, Zico's musical genius extends to producing chart-topping hits and showcasing versatility in various genres
Zico (Woo Ji-ho)
Image: KOZ Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's rapper and vocalist, Jennie, shines with her fashion-forward image and versatile talents. Her solo endeavors showcase her charisma
Jennie Kim
Image: YG Entertainment.
Click Here
GOT7's Jinyoung is a singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical contributions and acting skills have earned him recognition and a diverse fanbase
Jinyoung (Park Jin-young)
Image: BH Entertainment.