Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Idols Who Are Multi-Talented Masters

A versatile queen in K-pop, IU is a singer, songwriter, actress, and producer known for her emotive vocals and successful ventures in various entertainment realms

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

EXO's powerhouse, Baekhyun, is a vocalist, dancer, and actor with solo success. His charisma shines on stage, captivating fans across diverse talents

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Baekhyun (Byun Baek-hyun)

Big Bang's leader, G-Dragon, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon. His innovative influence transcends music, making him a true multi-talent

Image:  YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong)

Mamamoo's Hwasa stands out as a vocalist, rapper, and charismatic performer. Her solo ventures showcase her individuality and diverse skills. 

Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)

Image:  RBW.

BTS leader RM is a rapper, songwriter, and producer. His intellect and eloquence contribute to BTS's global impact

RM (Kim Nam-joon)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Changmin (Shim Chang-min)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

TVXQ's Changmin is a singer, actor, and television host. His vocal prowess and acting skills make him a versatile entertainer

Red Velvet's Seulgi excels as a main dancer, singer, and television personality. Her charisma and talent make her a standout performer

Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Rapper, producer, and former Block B leader, Zico's musical genius extends to producing chart-topping hits and showcasing versatility in various genres

Zico (Woo Ji-ho)

Image:  KOZ Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's rapper and vocalist, Jennie, shines with her fashion-forward image and versatile talents. Her solo endeavors showcase her charisma

Jennie Kim

Image:  YG Entertainment.

GOT7's Jinyoung is a singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical contributions and acting skills have earned him recognition and a diverse fanbase

Jinyoung (Park Jin-young)

Image:  BH Entertainment.

