10 K-pop idols who are multilingual
Cha Eunwoo impresses not only with his looks but also his intellect. A top student and multilingual, he's fluent in Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese. His acting in "True Beauty" boosted his global popularity.
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
Image: Cha Eunwoo’s Instagram
GOT7's Jackson stands out as the "meme king" with his talents and multilingualism. Fluent in 5 languages including Cantonese, English, Mandarin, French, and Korean, he's a global idol and connects with international fans effortlessly.
GOT7's Jackson
Source: Jackson’s Instagram
Tiffany from SNSD stands out for her exceptional language skills. Fluent in 5 languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish, she shines as an international spokesperson for the group.
SNSD’s Tifanny
Image: Tiffany’s Instagram
He stands out as a multi-talented star. With a master's degree in Film and Music, he's also a fashion icon. His linguistic skills shine as he converses effortlessly in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese.
SHINee's Key
Image: Key’s Instagram
"Thai Prince" Nichkhun shines with his looks and language prowess. Fluent in Thai, English, Korean, and Chinese, his interviews in multiple languages have gone viral, showcasing his impressive linguistic talents.
2PM’s Nichkhun
Image: Nichkhun’s Instagram
Henry Lau's remarkable multilingual skills make him a standout in the K-pop industry. Fluent in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, French, Japanese, and Korean, he's known as the "language genius" due to his multicultural background and linguistic versatility.
Henry Lau
Image: Henry Lau's Instagram
Hani's linguistic talents extend to fluent Chinese and standard English, making her a global representative for EXID. Her knack for languages was further demonstrated on variety shows.
EXID’s Hani
Image: Hani’s Instagram
BTS leader RM's brilliance shines through with an IQ of 148. His linguistic skills include fluent English and Japanese, which, along with his inspiring United Nations speech, have been instrumental in BTS' international success.
BTS’ RM
Image: RM’s Instagram
Born in LA to Taiwanese parents, Amber embraced K-pop as an f(x) member. With skills in Chinese, Korean, English, and fluent Japanese, she's f(x)'s language genius
f(x)’s Amber
Image: Amber’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, an international member, shines not only with her looks and dance but also with her language skills. Fluent in Thai, Korean, English, and Japanese, she's a K-Pop sensation.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Image: Lisa’s Instagram