10 K-pop idols who are perfect dance teachers
Pujya Doss
Taemin is often hailed as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. His fluidity, precision, and versatility in dance styles have earned him the nickname Dancing Machine
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin - SHINee
Kai is known for his powerful and charismatic dancing. He seamlessly blends various dance genres, making him a standout performer in EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai - EXO
Lisa's dance abilities have garnered her praise from fans and fellow idols alike. Her dynamic and energetic performances contribute to BLACKPINK's stage presence
Lisa - BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Jimin is celebrated for his elegant and emotional dance style. He incorporates storytelling and expressive movements into his performances, adding depth to BTS's choreography
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin - BTS
Momo is TWICE's main dancer and is admired for her sharp and energetic dance moves. Her dance covers and solo performances showcase her skills
Momo - TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
J-Hope's vibrant and dynamic dance style complements BTS's performances. His stage presence and versatile skills make him a standout dancer
J-Hope - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seulgi is recognized for her clean and powerful dancing. Her ability to convey emotions through dance adds a unique layer to Red Velvet's performances
Seulgi - Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten is known for his exceptional dance technique and proficiency in various styles. His performances in NCT and WayV showcase his versatility
Ten - NCT/WayV
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeonjun, a member of TXT, has gained attention for his dynamic and charismatic dance performances. He contributes to TXT's synchronization and energy on stage
Yeonjun - TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eunhyuk is a member of Super Junior and has been renowned for his dance skills since the group's debut. His energetic and innovative choreography has left a mark on K-pop
Eunhyuk - Super Junior
Image: Label SJ