Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Straight Out of Anime

Jungkook’s doe eyes, flawless skin, and charismatic aura make him look like an anime shoujo protagonist

Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Hyunjin’s flowing hair, striking features, and expressive eyes embody an anime protagonist's essence

Image credit: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin (Stray Kids)

V’s unique fashion, enigmatic aura, and deep eyes make him resemble a mysterious anime character

Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

Momo’s cute yet fierce appearance and exceptional dance skills are straight from an anime about performers

Image credit: Momo's Instagram

Momo (Twice)

Yeonjun’s sharp features, stylish hair, and magnetic charm make him look like a high school anime hero

Yeonjun (TXT)

Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Wonyoung’s tall stature, doll-like features, and elegant charm make her resemble an anime princess

Wonyoung (IVE)

Image credit: Wonyoung's Instagram

Felix’s deep voice, freckles, and striking looks make him resemble a fantasy anime character

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image credit: Felix's Instagram

Jeonghan’s ethereal beauty and delicate features give him a bishounen anime character vibe

Jeonghan (Seventeen)

Image credit: Jeonghan's Instagram

Karina’s sharp features and captivating eyes make her look like a sci-fi anime character

Karina (Aespa)

Image credit: Karina's Instagram

Joy’s bright smile, vibrant personality, and stunning visuals give her a cheerful anime character vibe

Joy (Red Velvet)

Image credit: Joy’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here