10 K-pop Idols Who Are Straight Out of Anime
Jungkook’s doe eyes, flawless skin, and charismatic aura make him look like an anime shoujo protagonist
Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Hyunjin’s flowing hair, striking features, and expressive eyes embody an anime protagonist's essence
Image credit: JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
V’s unique fashion, enigmatic aura, and deep eyes make him resemble a mysterious anime character
Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
Momo’s cute yet fierce appearance and exceptional dance skills are straight from an anime about performers
Image credit: Momo's Instagram
Momo (Twice)
Yeonjun’s sharp features, stylish hair, and magnetic charm make him look like a high school anime hero
Yeonjun (TXT)
Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Wonyoung’s tall stature, doll-like features, and elegant charm make her resemble an anime princess
Wonyoung (IVE)
Image credit: Wonyoung's Instagram
Felix’s deep voice, freckles, and striking looks make him resemble a fantasy anime character
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image credit: Felix's Instagram
Jeonghan’s ethereal beauty and delicate features give him a bishounen anime character vibe
Jeonghan (Seventeen)
Image credit: Jeonghan's Instagram
Karina’s sharp features and captivating eyes make her look like a sci-fi anime character
Karina (Aespa)
Image credit: Karina's Instagram
Joy’s bright smile, vibrant personality, and stunning visuals give her a cheerful anime character vibe
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image credit: Joy’s Instagram