10 K-pop idols who are too adorable to ignore
With her sweet smile and playful personality, Jisoo's adorable charm lights up any room
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
His cute expressions and mischievous antics make Taemin irresistibly endearing both on and off stage
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee):
Known for her bubbly nature and infectious aegyo, Sana's cuteness never fails to make fans smile
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The youngest of BTS, Jungkook's mix of innocence and playfulness makes him incredibly adorable
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With her sweet voice and lovable personality, IU's charm makes everyone feel warm and happy
IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Yeri’s youthful energy and cute demeanor make her a delightful presence on and off stage
Yeri (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
His playful spirit and constant energy make Hoshi the adorable mood-maker of SEVENTEEN
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Known for her bright smile and heartwarming aegyo, Chuu's cuteness is simply irresistible
Chuu (LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative
Despite his deep voice, Felix's sweet personality and love for baking make him adorably unique
Felix (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
With his cute looks and playful nature, Kihyun’s charm is impossible to ignore
Kihyun (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment