PUJYA DOSS

may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who are too good to be true

A leader with stunning visuals, amazing dance skills, and a kind heart that makes everyone feel special

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyong (NCT):

The multi-talented queen with fierce rap, elegant style, and a lovable personality that shines both on and off stage

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

The angelic vocalist with incredible dance moves, a charming smile, and a gentle nature that melts hearts

Jimin (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The visual goddess with a sweet voice, graceful demeanor, and a humble attitude that endears her to all

Tzuyu (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

The cool and composed rapper with a playful side, stunning visuals, and a genuine warmth that captivates fans

Mark (GOT7):

Image: JYP Entertainment

The talented performer with ethereal beauty, strong stage presence, and a down-to-earth personality that makes her unforgettable

Sakura (LE SSERAFIM):

Image: Source Music

Kai (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

The charismatic dancer with mesmerizing performances, sharp visuals, and a cool aura that leaves a lasting impression

The elegant leader with flawless visuals, a calming voice, and a caring nature that makes everyone feel at ease

Irene (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

The handsome and talented singer with a warm heart, soothing vocals, and a gentle charm that’s impossible to resist

Hwang Minhyun (NU’EST):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The bubbly and adorable member with a joyful spirit, kind words, and a knack for making you feel happy and loved

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

