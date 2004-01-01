Chen of EXO revealed in January 2020 that he was getting married with a child on the way. He has since welcomed his second baby with his wife.
Chen (EXO)
Bobby announced on Instagram that he was getting married and expecting a child. He and his fiancee had a beautiful baby boy.
Bobby (iKON)
BIGBANG’s main vocalist Taeyang also confirmed that he was expecting a baby with his wife Min Hyo Rin. They married in 2018 and were blessed with a baby boy in December 2020.
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
The first-generation K-pop idol got married to Ki Tae Young, an actor in 2011. Eugene and her husband currently have two daughters currently who are aged 8 and 4.
Eugene (SES)
K-pop idol Rain is married to actress Kim Tae Hee. The couple currently have two kids. Their first daughter was born in 2017 and their second daughter was born in 2019.
Rain
Woo Hyerim, who was the K-pop group Wonder Girls’ lead rapper, gave birth to a baby boy after marrying taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul in 2020.
Woo Hyerim (Wonder Girls)
TVXQ’s Changmin, who made his debut in 2004 and went solo in 2020 married a non-celebrity in the same year. He then announced the news of his newborn boy through SM Entertainment.
Changmin (TVXQ)
2PM’s Hwang Chansung was the group's first member to become a father when his daughter was born. He shared his marriage and pregnancy news by posting a pic of a handwritten letter.
Hwang Chansung(2PM)
The famous K-pop star married his wife Yoo Hye Yeon, who is a South Korean children educator and a businesswoman, in 2006 and they were both blessed with twin daughters.
PSY
SoYul who is a former member of Crayon Pop, and Heejun, a former member of the boy group H.O.T., got married in 2017 and they currently have two kids.
SoYul and HeeJun (Crayon Pop & H.O.T)
