10 K-pop idols who can do it all
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee):
A powerhouse in dancing, singing, and acting, Taemin's versatility and charisma make him a true all-rounder
Known as the Golden Maknae, Jungkook excels in singing, dancing, rapping, and even sports, making him incredibly talented
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
With strong vocals, dynamic dance moves, and excellent leadership skills, Jihyo is a multi-talented idol
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jihyo (TWICE):
Seulgi's impressive singing, dancing, and acting skills, along with her artistic talents, make her a complete performer
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
As a rapper, singer, dancer, and fashion icon, Jennie showcases her wide range of talents in everything she does
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
A singer, songwriter, and actress, IU's exceptional talent and versatility have earned her immense respect in the industry
IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
As a rapper, dancer, and producer, J-Hope brings energy and creativity to everything he does, showcasing his multifaceted skills
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and unique charm, Hwasa can do it all effortlessly
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
A rapper, singer, dancer, and entrepreneur, Jackson's diverse talents and magnetic personality make him a standout star
Jackson Wang (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
A top-tier dancer, skilled vocalist, and charismatic performer, Kai's versatility shines in every performance
Kai (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment