Pujya Doss

june 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who can play the perfect villain role

Powerful charisma with a captivating gaze. Can switch from playful to icy in a heartbeat

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Fierce stage presence and a sharp wit. Can deliver cutting lines with an underlying darkness

Image: Cube Entertainment

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Poised and enigmatic. Can portray a villain with a hidden agenda and a chilling smile

Image: SM Entertainment

Ten (WayV/NCT)

Known for his duality, switching from sweet vocals to intense rap verses. Could portray a villain with a charming facade and a ruthless interior

Image: Starship Entertainment

Kihyun (MONSTA X)

Confident and bold with exceptional acting skills. Could play a villain who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty

Ryujin (ITZY)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Already shown a dark concept in music videos. Can portray a villain with a mysterious past and a cunning mind

Winter (aespa)

Image: SM Entertainment

Deep rapping voice and a playful persona. Perfect for a villain with a mischievous streak and a manipulative edge

Joohoney (MONSTA X)

Image: Starship Entertainment

Strong acting skills and an ability to portray complex emotions. Can play a villain with a tragic backstory and conflicting motivations

D.O. (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

Creative and versatile performer. Could portray a villain who uses their intelligence to orchestrate elaborate schemes

Hui (PENTAGON)

Image: Cube Entertainment

Known for his powerful dance performances and captivating stage presence. Could portray a seductive and manipulative villain with a dark charm

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

