10 K-pop idols who can play the perfect villain role
Powerful charisma with a captivating gaze. Can switch from playful to icy in a heartbeat
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Fierce stage presence and a sharp wit. Can deliver cutting lines with an underlying darkness
Image: Cube Entertainment
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Poised and enigmatic. Can portray a villain with a hidden agenda and a chilling smile
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten (WayV/NCT)
Known for his duality, switching from sweet vocals to intense rap verses. Could portray a villain with a charming facade and a ruthless interior
Image: Starship Entertainment
Kihyun (MONSTA X)
Confident and bold with exceptional acting skills. Could play a villain who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty
Ryujin (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Already shown a dark concept in music videos. Can portray a villain with a mysterious past and a cunning mind
Winter (aespa)
Image: SM Entertainment
Deep rapping voice and a playful persona. Perfect for a villain with a mischievous streak and a manipulative edge
Joohoney (MONSTA X)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Strong acting skills and an ability to portray complex emotions. Can play a villain with a tragic backstory and conflicting motivations
D.O. (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Creative and versatile performer. Could portray a villain who uses their intelligence to orchestrate elaborate schemes
Hui (PENTAGON)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Click Here
Known for his powerful dance performances and captivating stage presence. Could portray a seductive and manipulative villain with a dark charm
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC