Pujya Doss

JULY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who can slay everything 

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee):

A powerhouse in dancing, singing, and acting, Taemin's versatility and charisma make him a true all-rounder

Known as the Golden Maknae, Jungkook excels in singing, dancing, rapping, and even sports, making him incredibly talented

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS): 

With strong vocals, dynamic dance moves, and excellent leadership skills, Jihyo is a multi-talented idol

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Seulgi's impressive singing, dancing, and acting skills, along with her artistic talents, make her a complete performer

Image: SM Entertainment

Seulgi (Red Velvet):

As a rapper, singer, dancer, and fashion icon, Jennie showcases her wide range of talents in everything she does

Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

A singer, songwriter, and actress, IU's exceptional talent and versatility have earned her immense respect in the industry

IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

As a rapper, dancer, and producer, J-Hope brings energy and creativity to everything he does, showcasing his multifaceted skills

J-Hope (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and unique charm, Hwasa can do it all effortlessly

Hwasa (MAMAMOO):

Image: RBW Entertainment

A rapper, singer, dancer, and entrepreneur, Jackson's diverse talents and magnetic personality make him a standout star

Jackson Wang (GOT7):

Image: JYP Entertainment

A top-tier dancer, skilled vocalist, and charismatic performer, Kai's versatility shines in every performance

Kai (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

