10 K-pop idols who can teach you the best vocals
Baekhyun's powerful and emotive voice, along with his precise control, makes him a master of K-pop vocals
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO):
IU's sweet and versatile voice can deliver both soft ballads and powerful high notes, making her a vocal queen
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
Jungkook's smooth, soulful voice and impressive range can effortlessly convey deep emotions
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyeon's clear and powerful voice, combined with her emotional expression, sets her apart as a top vocalist
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment
Chen's rich, powerful voice and his ability to hit high notes flawlessly make him an exceptional singer
Chen (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Solar's strong, dynamic voice and ability to switch between different styles showcase her incredible vocal talent
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Jeongyeon's stable and strong voice adds depth and power to TWICE's songs, making her a standout vocalist
Jeongyeon (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Eunkwang's soulful voice and incredible vocal control make him one of the best vocalists in K-pop
Eunkwang (BTOB):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Wendy's rich, versatile voice and her ability to convey emotion make her a vocal powerhouse
Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Rosé's unique, soulful voice and her ability to hit high notes effortlessly make her a standout singer
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment