Pujya Doss

may 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who can teach you the best vocals

Baekhyun's powerful and emotive voice, along with his precise control, makes him a master of K-pop vocals

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO): 

IU's sweet and versatile voice can deliver both soft ballads and powerful high notes, making her a vocal queen

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU: 

Jungkook's smooth, soulful voice and impressive range can effortlessly convey deep emotions

Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyeon's clear and powerful voice, combined with her emotional expression, sets her apart as a top vocalist

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Chen's rich, powerful voice and his ability to hit high notes flawlessly make him an exceptional singer

Chen (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Solar's strong, dynamic voice and ability to switch between different styles showcase her incredible vocal talent

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW

Jeongyeon's stable and strong voice adds depth and power to TWICE's songs, making her a standout vocalist

Jeongyeon (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Eunkwang's soulful voice and incredible vocal control make him one of the best vocalists in K-pop

Eunkwang (BTOB): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Wendy's rich, versatile voice and her ability to convey emotion make her a vocal powerhouse

Wendy (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Rosé's unique, soulful voice and her ability to hit high notes effortlessly make her a standout singer

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

