june 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Could Easily Be Stand-Up Comedians

Pujya Doss

RM's witty remarks and clever wordplay often light up BTS's interviews and variety shows, showcasing his natural charm and quick sense of humor

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS's RM: 

Baekhyun's playful antics and infectious laughter bring joy to EXO's behind-the-scenes moments, revealing his lighthearted personality and comedic timing

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO's Baekhyun:

Dahyun's quirky sense of humor and adorable facial expressions make her a standout comedian within TWICE, charming fans with her endearing antics

TWICE's Dahyun: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Jackson's outrageous humor and hilarious reactions steal the spotlight on variety shows, earning him a reputation as GOT7's resident comedian

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's Jackson: 

Seulgi's deadpan humor and unexpected wit shine through in Red Velvet's variety show appearances, adding a refreshing comedic touch to the group dynamic

Red Velvet's Seulgi: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

DK's goofy personality and playful demeanor make him a natural comedian in SEVENTEEN, entertaining fans with his humorous antics

SEVENTEEN's DK: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Lisa's charming clumsiness and adorable reactions often lead to comedic moments during BLACKPINK's appearances, showcasing her lovable and down-to-earth nature

BLACKPINK's Lisa: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Haechan's sharp wit and mischievous humor add spice to NCT's interactions, earning him a reputation as the group's secret comedian

NCT's Haechan: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Sana's quirky charm and unpredictable humor bring laughter to TWICE's variety show appearances, endearing her to fans with her lovable antics

TWICE's Sana: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Ilhoon's offbeat humor and witty banter light up BTOB's variety show segments, earning him recognition as the group's resident funnyman

BTOB's Ilhoon: 

Image: Cube Entertainment.

