10 K-pop Idols Who Could Master Hogwarts Houses 

RM loves learning and reading, so he'd fit well in Ravenclaw House, where students value wisdom and intelligence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

Jennie's smart and ambitious. She'd thrive in Slytherin House, where cunning and ambition are highly prized

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

Brave and daring, Jungkook belongs in Gryffindor House, where courage and bravery are the most important qualities

Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Seulgi is kind and hardworking, perfect for Hufflepuff House, where students are loyal and value fairness

Seulgi (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Suga is clever and loves solving puzzles, so he'd do well in Ravenclaw House, where intelligence is valued

Suga (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jihyo is brave and always stands up for her friends. She'd be a great fit for Gryffindor House

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Chanyeol is determined and ambitious, making him a natural fit for Slytherin House, where students are resourceful and goal-oriented

Chanyeol (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy is curious and loves learning new things, so she'd excel in Ravenclaw House, where students value knowledge

Joy (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jin is loyal and values friendship, making him a great fit for Hufflepuff House, where kindness and loyalty are celebrated

Jin (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Lisa is quick-witted and adaptable, perfect for Slytherin House, where students are known for their cleverness and ambition

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

