10 K-pop Idols Who Could Master Hogwarts Houses
RM loves learning and reading, so he'd fit well in Ravenclaw House, where students value wisdom and intelligence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Jennie's smart and ambitious. She'd thrive in Slytherin House, where cunning and ambition are highly prized
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Brave and daring, Jungkook belongs in Gryffindor House, where courage and bravery are the most important qualities
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seulgi is kind and hardworking, perfect for Hufflepuff House, where students are loyal and value fairness
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Suga is clever and loves solving puzzles, so he'd do well in Ravenclaw House, where intelligence is valued
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jihyo is brave and always stands up for her friends. She'd be a great fit for Gryffindor House
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chanyeol is determined and ambitious, making him a natural fit for Slytherin House, where students are resourceful and goal-oriented
Chanyeol (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy is curious and loves learning new things, so she'd excel in Ravenclaw House, where students value knowledge
Joy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jin is loyal and values friendship, making him a great fit for Hufflepuff House, where kindness and loyalty are celebrated
Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Lisa is quick-witted and adaptable, perfect for Slytherin House, where students are known for their cleverness and ambition
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment