Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Could Outshine Runway Models

A visual maestro with deep, soulful charm. His ethereal presence captivates hearts worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Kim Taehyung (BTS)

The epitome of grace and strength, Kai's magnetic stage presence and runway-worthy looks redefine K-pop elegance

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kai (EXO)

Charismatic and trendsetting, Jackson's dynamic style reflects his multifaceted talent. A fashion icon who effortlessly owns every runway

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Towering stature and model-like features, Mingyu exudes timeless sophistication. His runway-ready looks complement SEVENTEEN's dynamic performances

Kim Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

The "Worldwide Handsome" idol, Jin's classical beauty and polished charm make him a vision of perfection. A true embodiment of K-pop's visual standards

Jin (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A captivating cat-eyed charmer with a fierce fashion sense that mesmerizes the world

Jennie Kim (BLACKPINK) 

Image: YG Entertainment

A graceful beauty with an aura of elegance, captivating audiences with her every move

Suzy Bae (Miss A) 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A porcelain-skinned goddess with a captivating stare, her ethereal beauty transcends all borders

Irene (Red Velvet) 

Image: SM Entertainment

A charismatic fashion icon with a powerful stage presence, her every move exudes confidence and allure

Lisa (BLACKPINK) 

Image: YG Entertainment

A timeless beauty with a heart of gold, her gentle grace and radiant smile light up the world

Yoona (Girls' Generation) 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here