10 K-pop Idols Who Could Outshine Runway Models
A visual maestro with deep, soulful charm. His ethereal presence captivates hearts worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kim Taehyung (BTS)
The epitome of grace and strength, Kai's magnetic stage presence and runway-worthy looks redefine K-pop elegance
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai (EXO)
Charismatic and trendsetting, Jackson's dynamic style reflects his multifaceted talent. A fashion icon who effortlessly owns every runway
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Towering stature and model-like features, Mingyu exudes timeless sophistication. His runway-ready looks complement SEVENTEEN's dynamic performances
Kim Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
The "Worldwide Handsome" idol, Jin's classical beauty and polished charm make him a vision of perfection. A true embodiment of K-pop's visual standards
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A captivating cat-eyed charmer with a fierce fashion sense that mesmerizes the world
Jennie Kim (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
A graceful beauty with an aura of elegance, captivating audiences with her every move
Suzy Bae (Miss A)
Image: JYP Entertainment
A porcelain-skinned goddess with a captivating stare, her ethereal beauty transcends all borders
Irene (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
A charismatic fashion icon with a powerful stage presence, her every move exudes confidence and allure
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
A timeless beauty with a heart of gold, her gentle grace and radiant smile light up the world
Yoona (Girls' Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment