FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 K-pop Idols Who Debuted Young

Taemin debuted at 14, showcasing mesmerizing dance moves and vocal prowess. With a solo career that shines, he continues to redefine K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee): 

Debuting at 15, IU captivated hearts with her melodic voice and emotional depth. Her journey from a talented teen to a respected artist inspires many

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU: 

Jeong Sewoon, debuting at 20, charms with his honeyed vocals and genuine charisma. As a singer-songwriter, he captivates listeners with his heartfelt melodies

Image: Starship Entertainment

Jeong Sewoon: 

Yeri joined Red Velvet at 15, adding vibrant energy and charm to the group. Her infectious personality and talent shine brightly on stage

Yeri (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jungkook debuted at 15, showcasing exceptional talent and charisma. As BTS's golden maknae, his growth into a global superstar inspires millions worldwide

Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisung debuted at 14, impressing with his rap skills and powerful dance. As NCT's maknae, he continues to captivate with his talent

Jisung (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Yuna burst onto the scene at 15, captivating with her dynamic dance moves and stage presence. She embodies ITZY's bold and fierce image

Yuna (ITZY): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sungjong debuted at 16, known for his elegant visuals and charismatic stage presence. As part of INFINITE, he continues to captivate fans

Sungjong (INFINITE): 

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Chan debuted at 20, leading Stray Kids with his talent and leadership. His musicality and dedication inspire fans worldwide

Chan (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BoA debuted at 13, pioneering the Hallyu wave. With international success and unparalleled talent, she remains an iconic figure in K-pop

BoA: 

Image: SM Entertainment

