10 K-pop Idols Who Debuted Young
Taemin debuted at 14, showcasing mesmerizing dance moves and vocal prowess. With a solo career that shines, he continues to redefine K-pop
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee):
Debuting at 15, IU captivated hearts with her melodic voice and emotional depth. Her journey from a talented teen to a respected artist inspires many
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
Jeong Sewoon, debuting at 20, charms with his honeyed vocals and genuine charisma. As a singer-songwriter, he captivates listeners with his heartfelt melodies
Image: Starship Entertainment
Jeong Sewoon:
Yeri joined Red Velvet at 15, adding vibrant energy and charm to the group. Her infectious personality and talent shine brightly on stage
Yeri (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jungkook debuted at 15, showcasing exceptional talent and charisma. As BTS's golden maknae, his growth into a global superstar inspires millions worldwide
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisung debuted at 14, impressing with his rap skills and powerful dance. As NCT's maknae, he continues to captivate with his talent
Jisung (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuna burst onto the scene at 15, captivating with her dynamic dance moves and stage presence. She embodies ITZY's bold and fierce image
Yuna (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sungjong debuted at 16, known for his elegant visuals and charismatic stage presence. As part of INFINITE, he continues to captivate fans
Sungjong (INFINITE):
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Chan debuted at 20, leading Stray Kids with his talent and leadership. His musicality and dedication inspire fans worldwide
Chan (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
BoA debuted at 13, pioneering the Hallyu wave. With international success and unparalleled talent, she remains an iconic figure in K-pop
BoA:
Image: SM Entertainment