10 K-pop idols who did well in academics
Xiumin earned a Master's in music at Catholic Kwandong University, excelling in his studies. He also enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Hoseo University.
EXO’s Xiumin
Image: Xiumin’s Instagram
NU’EST’s Aron
Image: Aron’s Instagram
Aron scored in the top 0.5 percentile on the SAT with 2180 points and got 100% on the writing part. He planned to major in Journalism at New York University but chose to come to Korea instead.
Hyerim, the former Wonder Girls member, is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese. She got a 4.0 GPA in her first year at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
Hyerim
Image: Hyerim’s Instagram
Taeyang surprised many by submitting a 104-page thesis about himself for his Master's degree in Producing Performances and Images at Daejin University Graduate School of Culture & Arts.
BIGBANG’s Taeyang
Image: Taeyang’s Instagram
Park Kyung, a certified genius with an IQ of 156, is a Mensa member. He impressively calculates financial documents in his head, finding errors in past calculations due to his exceptional accuracy.
Block B’s Park Kyung
Image: Park Kyung’s Instagram
Seohyun is a bookworm. After majoring in theatre acting, she graduated from Dongguk University in August 2014, and her exceptional achievements earned her an award at the graduation ceremony.
Girl’s Generation’s Seohyun
Image: Seohyun’s Instagram
Sojin studied Mechanical Engineering at Yeungnam University and was one of only eight girls in the department. She claims she got into Hanyang University but couldn't attend due to tuition costs.
Girl’s Day’s Sojin
Image: Sojin’s Instagram
Eric Nam graduated from Boston College in 2011, majoring in International Studies with a minor in Asian Studies. He also studied abroad at Peking University in China.
Eric Nam
Image: Eric Nam’s Instagram
The charismatic rapper scored 900 on the TOEIC in middle school and ranked in the top 1.3% on Korea's university entrance exams. He's a language genius, self-taught English by watching FRIENDS.
BTS’ RM
Image: RM’s Instagram
While at Shattuck-Saint Mary's in Minnesota, USA, she excelled as an honors student and received awards for academic and music-related achievements.
Red Velvet’s Wendy
Image: Wendy’s Instagram