Heechul, a member of Super Junior, is a renowned gamer with a particular passion for League of Legends (LoL). He has impressive expertise in the game, participating in analyst desks and show matches alongside professional players and coaches.
Super Junior’s Heechul
Source: Hee Chul Instagram
Mina's gaming passion began in her childhood with Tamagotchi and Mario Kart, and she continues to explore games like Minecraft and Animal Crossing on her own gaming PC
TWICE’s Mina
Source: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Jungkook is a passionate gamer. He has expressed his love for Overwatch in an interview and shared gameplay highlights on Twitter
BTS’ Jungkook
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Baekhyun, an avid gamer and member of EXO, carries a dedicated suitcase with his gaming setup, favoring League of Legends and collaborating with pro player Faker for VR gaming content
EXO’s Baekhyun
Source: Baekhyun Instagram
Japanese K-pop idol LE SSERAFIM Sakura shares her gaming passion through live streams and YouTube videos, playing games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Splatoon 2
LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
Source: Sakura Instagram
Former DAY6 member Jae frequently streams on Twitch, enjoying games like League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Warzone
Ex-DAY6’s Jae
Source: Jae Instagram
Minhyuk from MONSTA X is an enthusiastic gamer who enjoys FPS games like A.V.A, Sudden Attack, and Counter Strike, often gaming until the early hours
MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
Source: Minhyuk Instagram
Apink's youngest member, Hayoung, is known for her gaming prowess, playing games like Overwatch, PUBG, and Sudden Attack
Apink’s Hayoung
Source: IST Entertainment
While Stray Kids' Felix exudes maturity on stage, he transforms into a playful gamer, enjoying Genshin Impact and League of Legends
Stray Kids’ Felix
Source: JYP Entertainment
Heeseung from ENHYPEN considers gaming to be a significant part of his life, playing games like Animal Crossing, Overwatch, and League of Legends
ENHYPEN’s Heeseung
Source: BELIFT LAB