Heading 3

10 K-pop Idols Who Enjoy Esports

Sugandha Srivastava

june 16, 2023

Entertainment

Heechul, a member of Super Junior, is a renowned gamer with a particular passion for League of Legends (LoL). He has impressive expertise in the game, participating in analyst desks and show matches alongside professional players and coaches.

Super Junior’s Heechul

Source: Hee Chul Instagram 

Mina's gaming passion began in her childhood with Tamagotchi and Mario Kart, and she continues to explore games like Minecraft and Animal Crossing on her own gaming PC

TWICE’s Mina

Source: JYP Entertainment 

BTS's Jungkook is a passionate gamer. He has expressed his love for Overwatch in an interview and shared gameplay highlights on Twitter

BTS’ Jungkook

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Baekhyun, an avid gamer and member of EXO, carries a dedicated suitcase with his gaming setup, favoring League of Legends and collaborating with pro player Faker for VR gaming content

EXO’s Baekhyun

Source: Baekhyun Instagram 

Japanese K-pop idol LE SSERAFIM Sakura shares her gaming passion through live streams and YouTube videos, playing games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Splatoon 2

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

Source: Sakura Instagram 

Former DAY6 member Jae frequently streams on Twitch, enjoying games like League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Warzone

Ex-DAY6’s Jae

Source: Jae Instagram 

Minhyuk from MONSTA X is an enthusiastic gamer who enjoys FPS games like A.V.A, Sudden Attack, and Counter Strike, often gaming until the early hours

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk

Source: Minhyuk Instagram 

Apink's youngest member, Hayoung, is known for her gaming prowess, playing games like Overwatch, PUBG, and Sudden Attack

Apink’s Hayoung

Source: IST Entertainment 

While Stray Kids' Felix exudes maturity on stage, he transforms into a playful gamer, enjoying Genshin Impact and League of Legends

Stray Kids’ Felix

Source: JYP Entertainment 

Heeseung from ENHYPEN considers gaming to be a significant part of his life, playing games like Animal Crossing, Overwatch, and League of Legends

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung

Source: BELIFT LAB

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here