 Sugandha Srivastava

july 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Enlisted In 2023 Part 1

Gunmin from B.I.G and NIK began his military service in January 2023

NIK and B.I.G.'s Gunmin 

Source: SVent, ARGS Productions

Seungyeop from E'LAST started his military service in January 2023

E'LAST's Seungyeop 

Source: E entertainment

JAY B, leader of GOT7, surprised fans with his unannounced military enlistment in February 2023

GOT7's JAY B

Source: GOT7

Y from Golden Child became the second member following Daeyeon to enlist, his military service began in March 2023

Golden Child's Y 

Source: Woollim Entertainment

Jaeyoon from SF9 joined the military in March 2023 following members Inseong and Youngbin

SF9's Jaeyoon 

Source: FNC Entertainment

Mino from WINNER started his military service as a social worker in March 2023

WINNER's Mino

Source: YG Entertainment

Minhyuk from MONSTA X announced his military enlistment in April 2023

MONSTA X's Minhyuk

Source: Starship Entertainment

J-hope from BTS became the second member from the group to enlist for mandatory service by starting active duty in April 2023

BTS' J-hope 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jinyoung from GOT7 also joined the military in May 2023, soon after winning 2 awards at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards

GOT7's Jinyoung 

Source: GOT7

Kai from EXO began his military service earlier than planned in May 2023

EXO's Kai

Source: SM Entertainment

