10 K-pop Idols Who Enlisted In 2023 Part 1
Gunmin from B.I.G and NIK began his military service in January 2023
NIK and B.I.G.'s Gunmin
Source: SVent, ARGS Productions
Seungyeop from E'LAST started his military service in January 2023
E'LAST's Seungyeop
Source: E entertainment
JAY B, leader of GOT7, surprised fans with his unannounced military enlistment in February 2023
GOT7's JAY B
Source: GOT7
Y from Golden Child became the second member following Daeyeon to enlist, his military service began in March 2023
Golden Child's Y
Source: Woollim Entertainment
Jaeyoon from SF9 joined the military in March 2023 following members Inseong and Youngbin
SF9's Jaeyoon
Source: FNC Entertainment
Mino from WINNER started his military service as a social worker in March 2023
WINNER's Mino
Source: YG Entertainment
Minhyuk from MONSTA X announced his military enlistment in April 2023
MONSTA X's Minhyuk
Source: Starship Entertainment
J-hope from BTS became the second member from the group to enlist for mandatory service by starting active duty in April 2023
BTS' J-hope
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jinyoung from GOT7 also joined the military in May 2023, soon after winning 2 awards at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards
GOT7's Jinyoung
Source: GOT7
Kai from EXO began his military service earlier than planned in May 2023
EXO's Kai
Source: SM Entertainment