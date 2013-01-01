Heading 3

Hrishitha das

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who established their agencies

The artist founded AOMG in 2013, nurturing hip-hop talent and bridging East-West musical influences. He also went on to establish H1GHR MUSIC and More Vision. 

Image: More Vision 

Jay Park: 

Launched Very Cherry in 2020, the K-pop idol carved her own path after global success with 2NE1 

Image: Very Cherry

CL: 

The former WANNAONE member established Konnect Entertainment in 2019, shaping his solo career and supporting emerging artists

Kang Daniel: 

Image: KONNECT Entertainemnt

After his successful career as a GOT7 member, he founded Team Wang, showcasing his multifaceted talents and global vision

Jackson Wang: 

Image: Warner Music Korea

The EXO member created Chromosome Entertainment Group, blending his Chinese heritage with K-pop flair and helping aspiring artists succeed

Lay: 

Image: Chromosome Entertainment

Following his departure from YG Entertainment and iKON, he founded 131 Label, showcasing his songwriting prowess and artistic freedom

B.I.: 

Image: 131 Label

The rapper and producer established KOZ Entertainment in 2020, fostering creativity and innovation in music production

ZICO: 

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Jennie: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie established her own company named ODD ATELIER in 2023, which shares a vision of creating more meaningful projects with the artist

The EXO member announced the company INB100 in 2024 which also houses his bandmates, Chen and Xiumin

Byun Baekhyun: 

Image: SM Entertainment

The artist established herself as a solo artist back in 2021 and has solidified her status after establishing her own company LLOUD in 2024

Lisa: 

Image: YG Entertainment

