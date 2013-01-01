10 K-pop idols who established their agencies
The artist founded AOMG in 2013, nurturing hip-hop talent and bridging East-West musical influences. He also went on to establish H1GHR MUSIC and More Vision.
Image: More Vision
Jay Park:
Launched Very Cherry in 2020, the K-pop idol carved her own path after global success with 2NE1
Image: Very Cherry
CL:
The former WANNAONE member established Konnect Entertainment in 2019, shaping his solo career and supporting emerging artists
Kang Daniel:
Image: KONNECT Entertainemnt
After his successful career as a GOT7 member, he founded Team Wang, showcasing his multifaceted talents and global vision
Jackson Wang:
Image: Warner Music Korea
The EXO member created Chromosome Entertainment Group, blending his Chinese heritage with K-pop flair and helping aspiring artists succeed
Lay:
Image: Chromosome Entertainment
Following his departure from YG Entertainment and iKON, he founded 131 Label, showcasing his songwriting prowess and artistic freedom
B.I.:
Image: 131 Label
The rapper and producer established KOZ Entertainment in 2020, fostering creativity and innovation in music production
ZICO:
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Jennie:
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie established her own company named ODD ATELIER in 2023, which shares a vision of creating more meaningful projects with the artist
The EXO member announced the company INB100 in 2024 which also houses his bandmates, Chen and Xiumin
Byun Baekhyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
The artist established herself as a solo artist back in 2021 and has solidified her status after establishing her own company LLOUD in 2024
Lisa:
Image: YG Entertainment