10 K-pop idols who fit the Barbie role
Bona’s doll-like visuals are definitely a blessing, she could be the prettiest Barbie doll, especially when she's in her cute outfits
Nakyung (fromis_9)
Image: Nakyung’s Instagram
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
With Jisoo’s pure and beautiful visuals, she definitely will ace the Barbie role
Nancy is also one of the most good-looking idols in the K-pop Industry, she has always been the prettiest one in the room since childhood
Nancy (ex-MOMOLAND)
Image: Nancy’s Instagram
One of the cutest K-pop idols Wonyoung has super cute doll-like visuals and the perfect thick hair which makes her look like a living Barbie
Jang Wonyoung (IVE)
Image: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Huening Bahiyyih’s perfect features with her blonde her perfectly, makes her look like a real Barbie
Huening Bahiyyih (Kep1er)
Image: Kep1er’s Instagram
Eunchae has the perfect doll-like feature, which looks entirely innocent and pretty
Eunchae (DIA)
Image: DIA’s Instagram
Yuna has a perfect doll face, with round eyes, and also has a perfect body to be the next Barbie girl in town
Yuna (ITZY)
Image: Yuna’s Instagram
Red Velvet’s maknae has also surprised us many times with her super pretty visuals
Yeri (Red Velvet)
Image: Yeri’s Instagram
Bona has a perfect side profile and beautiful features as well as skin, we love seeing her stunning visuals in K-drama
Bona (WJSN)
Image: Bona’s Instagram
YooA’s perfect doll eyes and cute round lips always melt hearts, her doll-like feature is always appreciated and loved by many fans
YooA (OH MY GIRL)
Image: YooA’s Instagram