 Hemelin Darlong

july 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who fit the Barbie role

Bona’s doll-like visuals are definitely a blessing, she could be the prettiest Barbie doll, especially when she's in her cute outfits

Nakyung (fromis_9)

Image: Nakyung’s Instagram

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram

With Jisoo’s pure and beautiful visuals, she definitely will ace the Barbie role

Nancy is also one of the most good-looking idols in the K-pop Industry, she has always been the prettiest one in the room since childhood

Nancy (ex-MOMOLAND)

Image: Nancy’s Instagram

One of the cutest K-pop idols Wonyoung has super cute doll-like visuals and the perfect thick hair which makes her look like a living Barbie

Jang Wonyoung (IVE)

Image: Jang Wonyoung’s  Instagram

Huening Bahiyyih’s perfect features with her blonde her perfectly, makes her look like a real Barbie

Huening Bahiyyih (Kep1er)

Image: Kep1er’s Instagram

Eunchae has the perfect doll-like feature, which looks entirely innocent and pretty

Eunchae (DIA)

Image: DIA’s Instagram

Yuna has a perfect doll face, with round eyes, and also has a perfect body to be the next Barbie girl in town

Yuna (ITZY)

Image: Yuna’s Instagram

Red Velvet’s maknae has also surprised us many times with her super pretty visuals 

Yeri (Red Velvet)

Image: Yeri’s Instagram

Bona has a perfect side profile and beautiful features as well as skin, we love seeing her stunning visuals in K-drama

Bona (WJSN)

Image: Bona’s Instagram

YooA’s perfect doll eyes and cute round lips always melt hearts, her doll-like feature is always appreciated and loved by many fans

YooA (OH MY GIRL)

Image: YooA’s Instagram

