10 K-pop idols who give sunflower energy
Hoshi's bright smile and playful energy light up the room like sunshine on a summer day
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
With her cheerful personality and warm presence, Joy brings happiness wherever she goes
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy (Red Velvet):
J-Hope's infectious enthusiasm and positivity make him a beacon of light and joy
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Chuu's bubbly and affectionate nature shines through, making everyone around her feel cherished
Chuu (LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative
Dahyun's radiant smile and lively spirit spread joy and positivity to everyone she meets
Dahyun (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Seungkwan's vibrant personality and comedic charm brighten up any situation
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Solar's energetic and sunny demeanor makes her a source of warmth and happiness
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
Yeri's youthful exuberance and cheerful attitude bring a sense of joy and lightness
Yeri (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Soobin's gentle and kind-hearted nature makes him a comforting and uplifting presence
Soobin (TXT):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Nayeon's playful and bright energy makes her a delightful and joyful person to be around
Nayeon (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment