july 16, 2024

10 K-pop idols who give sunflower energy

Hoshi's bright smile and playful energy light up the room like sunshine on a summer day

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):

With her cheerful personality and warm presence, Joy brings happiness wherever she goes

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy (Red Velvet):

J-Hope's infectious enthusiasm and positivity make him a beacon of light and joy

J-Hope (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Chuu's bubbly and affectionate nature shines through, making everyone around her feel cherished

Chuu (LOONA):

Image: Blockberry Creative

Dahyun's radiant smile and lively spirit spread joy and positivity to everyone she meets

Dahyun (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seungkwan's vibrant personality and comedic charm brighten up any situation

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Solar's energetic and sunny demeanor makes her a source of warmth and happiness

Solar (MAMAMOO):

Image: RBW Entertainment

Yeri's youthful exuberance and cheerful attitude bring a sense of joy and lightness

Yeri (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Soobin's gentle and kind-hearted nature makes him a comforting and uplifting presence

Soobin (TXT):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Nayeon's playful and bright energy makes her a delightful and joyful person to be around

Nayeon (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

