Pujya Doss

January 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who have INFP personality type

Artistic and introspective, V embodies the INFP spirit with his creativity and deep emotions

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS V 

Gentle and adaptable, MOMO expresses her INFP traits through dance

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TWICE's MOMO

Jun's sensitive and harmonious nature aligns with the INFP personality, complementing his multifaceted talents

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's Jun

Youthful and imaginative, CHENLE radiates INFP charm with his musical prowess and playful spirit

Image:  SM Entertainment.

NCT's CHENLE 

YOUNGJAE's warm and empathetic persona reflects his INFP nature, evident in his soulful vocals

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's YOUNGJAE

San's passionate and adventurous spirit embodies the INFP traits, evident in his dynamic performances

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ's San

Jennie's artistic flair and enigmatic charm resonate with the INFP personality, shaping her unique presence

Image:  YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Hyun jin's introspective and creative qualities align with the INFP type, reflected in his versatile talents

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kid's Hyunjin 

Yeri's free-spirited and expressive nature mirrors the INFP personality, influencing her vibrant performances

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Yeri 

Hongjoong's visionary and determined mindset showcases his INFP characteristics, guiding ATEEZ's unique musical journey

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Hongjoong 

