10 K-pop idols who have INFP personality type
Artistic and introspective, V embodies the INFP spirit with his creativity and deep emotions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS V
Gentle and adaptable, MOMO expresses her INFP traits through dance
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's MOMO
Jun's sensitive and harmonious nature aligns with the INFP personality, complementing his multifaceted talents
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Jun
Youthful and imaginative, CHENLE radiates INFP charm with his musical prowess and playful spirit
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT's CHENLE
YOUNGJAE's warm and empathetic persona reflects his INFP nature, evident in his soulful vocals
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's YOUNGJAE
San's passionate and adventurous spirit embodies the INFP traits, evident in his dynamic performances
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ATEEZ's San
Jennie's artistic flair and enigmatic charm resonate with the INFP personality, shaping her unique presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Hyun jin's introspective and creative qualities align with the INFP type, reflected in his versatile talents
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kid's Hyunjin
Yeri's free-spirited and expressive nature mirrors the INFP personality, influencing her vibrant performances
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Yeri
Hongjoong's visionary and determined mindset showcases his INFP characteristics, guiding ATEEZ's unique musical journey
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Hongjoong