10 K-pop Idols Who Have Launched Successful Solo Careers
Knock, which was released on April 12, received 10 million views in only four days, setting a personal record for Chae Yeon.
Image: WM Entertainment
Knock - Lee Chaeyeon
Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman who shot to prominence in early 2017
Image: Konnect Entertainment
SOS - Kang Daniel
If someone is in the K-pop scene, then they would have definitely heard this solo of Kai’s, which is literally on every idol’s dance challenge list
Image: SM Entertainment
Rover - Kai
Like Crazy, the title track from BTS vocalist Jimin's first solo album, Face, is the perfect song to dance and sing to when you want to let loose
Like Crazy - Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her long-awaited solo debut on March 31 with ME, which featured two songs: the title track Flower and All Eyes on Me
Flower - Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
Jung Kook has surely stepped out of his comfort zone with this solo and smashed all possible records
Seven - Jung Kook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Love Me Again is the first of two pre-release music videos from the album of BTS' V (aka Kim Tae-hyung), which is called Layover
Love Me Again - V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Park Ji-hyo (aka Jihyo) turns into a heartbreaker in her solo debut MV for Killin' Me Good, which was released on August 18, 2023
Killin’ Me Good - Park Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment
You & Me is the second solo single by South Korean singer JENNIE. It tells a fiery tale of unwavering love, accompanied by a vibrant dance-pop rhythm and a bouncy bassline
You & Me - Jennie
Image: YG Entertainment
Haegeum is a rap song by Suga’s alter ego Agust D from his album D- day with fastest rap and dark-themed video
Haegeum - Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC