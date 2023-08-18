Heading 3

10 K-pop Idols Who Have Launched Successful Solo Careers

Knock, which was released on April 12, received 10 million views in only four days, setting a personal record for Chae Yeon.

Image: WM Entertainment

Knock - Lee Chaeyeon

Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman who shot to prominence in early 2017 

Image: Konnect Entertainment

SOS - Kang Daniel

If someone is in the K-pop scene, then they would have definitely heard this solo of Kai’s, which is literally on every idol’s dance challenge list

Image: SM Entertainment

Rover - Kai

Like Crazy, the title track from BTS vocalist Jimin's first solo album, Face, is the perfect song to dance and sing to when you want to let loose

Like Crazy - Jimin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her long-awaited solo debut on March 31 with ME, which featured two songs: the title track Flower and All Eyes on Me

Flower - Jisoo

Image: YG Entertainment

Jung Kook has surely stepped out of his comfort zone with this solo and smashed all possible records

Seven - Jung Kook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Love Me Again is the first of two pre-release music videos from the  album of BTS' V (aka Kim Tae-hyung), which is called Layover

Love Me Again - V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Park Ji-hyo (aka Jihyo) turns into a heartbreaker in her solo debut MV for Killin' Me Good, which was released on August 18, 2023

Killin’ Me Good - Park Jihyo

Image:  JYP Entertainment

You & Me is the second solo single by South Korean singer JENNIE. It tells a fiery tale of unwavering love, accompanied by a vibrant dance-pop rhythm and a bouncy bassline

You & Me - Jennie

Image: YG Entertainment

Haegeum is a rap song by Suga’s alter ego Agust D from his album D- day with fastest rap and dark-themed video 

Haegeum - Agust D

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

