10 K-pop idols who have the strongest aura
With his deep voice and piercing gaze, V exudes a magnetic charisma that captivates everyone around him
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Jennie's fierce stage presence and confident demeanor make her a commanding figure in the K-pop world
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Kai's intense performances and striking visuals create an unforgettable, powerful aura on stage
Kai (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Lisa's charismatic energy and sharp dance moves make her stand out effortlessly
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyong's captivating performances and enigmatic aura draw you in and leave a lasting impression
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Hwasa's bold confidence and unique style set her apart as a powerful and influential figure
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Hyunjin's intense gaze and dynamic stage presence give him an unmistakable aura of strength
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sunmi's elegance and captivating performances create a powerful and enchanting presence on stage
Sunmi:
Image: Abyss Company
Taemin's mesmerizing dance skills and ethereal visuals make him an unforgettable force in K-pop
Taemin (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
Soyeon's fierce rapping and commanding presence make her a powerful and influential idol
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment