Pujya Doss

june 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who look stunning without makeup

The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup

Image: RM’s Instagram

RM 

The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

Baekhyun SM Entertainment

The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence

Jackson Wang TEAM WANG

Image: Jackson Wang’s instagarm 

The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable

Jin

Image: Jin’s Instagram

The iconic rapper-producer's magnetic appeal extends to his bare face

G-Dragon 

Image: YG Entertainment

The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm


Image: V’s Instagram

The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup

Kai SM Entertainment

Image: Kai’s Instagram

The BTS golden maknae showcases his natural beauty and youthful charm

Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal

Jimin

Image: Jimin’s Instagram

The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore

Sehun SM Entertainment

Image: Sehun’s instagram

