10 K-pop Idols Who Mastered the Art of Savage
IU's sassy wit and fearless attitude make her a savage queen. From playful comebacks to bold statements, she rules with flair
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Suga's sharp tongue and quick wit leave no room for doubt. His savage remarks and fearless demeanor set him apart
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Suga (Min Yoongi)
Jennie's fierce persona and unapologetic confidence define her savage aura. She effortlessly owns the stage with her attitude
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jackson's bold charisma and straightforward nature make him a savage force. His witty clapbacks and fearless attitude shine bright
GOT7's Jackson Wang
Image: Team Wang.
Seulgi's subtle yet impactful savageness leaves a lasting impression. Her sharp wit and confident demeanor make her stand out
Red Velvet's Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Joohoney's rap skills are matched only by his savage comebacks. His fearless attitude and witty banter captivate audiences
MONSTA X's Joohoney (Lee Joo-heon)
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Sana's cute exterior hides a savage queen within. Her playful yet sharp remarks keep everyone on their toes
TWICE's Sana (Minatozaki Sana)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Baekhyun's charming smile masks his savage side. His witty remarks and confident presence make him unforgettable
EXO's Baekhyun (Byun Baek-hyun)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Hwasa's fierce confidence and unapologetic attitude define her savageness. She fearlessly speaks her mind, captivating audiences
MAMAMOO's Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)
Image: RBW.
Hongjoong's intense stage presence is matched only by his savage charisma. His fearless attitude and sharp wit leave a lasting impression
ATEEZ's Hongjoong (Kim Hong-joong)
Image: KQ Entertainment.