PUJYA DOSS

may 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Mastered the Art of Savage

IU's sassy wit and fearless attitude make her a savage queen. From playful comebacks to bold statements, she rules with flair

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

Suga's sharp tongue and quick wit leave no room for doubt. His savage remarks and fearless demeanor set him apart

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Suga (Min Yoongi)

Jennie's fierce persona and unapologetic confidence define her savage aura. She effortlessly owns the stage with her attitude

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Jackson's bold charisma and straightforward nature make him a savage force. His witty clapbacks and fearless attitude shine bright

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Image:  Team Wang.

Seulgi's subtle yet impactful savageness leaves a lasting impression. Her sharp wit and confident demeanor make her stand out

Red Velvet's Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Joohoney's rap skills are matched only by his savage comebacks. His fearless attitude and witty banter captivate audiences

MONSTA X's Joohoney (Lee Joo-heon) 

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Sana's cute exterior hides a savage queen within. Her playful yet sharp remarks keep everyone on their toes

TWICE's Sana (Minatozaki Sana)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Baekhyun's charming smile masks his savage side. His witty remarks and confident presence make him unforgettable

EXO's Baekhyun (Byun Baek-hyun)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Hwasa's fierce confidence and unapologetic attitude define her savageness. She fearlessly speaks her mind, captivating audiences

MAMAMOO's Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)

Image:  RBW.

Hongjoong's intense stage presence is matched only by his savage charisma. His fearless attitude and sharp wit leave a lasting impression

ATEEZ's Hongjoong (Kim Hong-joong)

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

