10 K-pop idols who share same birthdays
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment
BTS’ SUGA and SNSD’s Taeyeon
The SNSD leader Taeyeon and BTS rapper SUGA are both known as trendsetters in K-pop and they share birthdays on March 9
BTS’ J-Hope and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon, are both rappers in their respective groups and they also share the same birthday on February 18
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
BTS’ J-Hope and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon
BTS’ V and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, the two popular K-pop stars belong to the same age bracket with both being born on December 30, 1995
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
BTS’ V and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
BLACKPINK member Jisoo shares her birthday with former AOA member Seolhyun as both K-pop idols were born on January 3, 1995
Image: BLISSOO, Seolhyun’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and AOA’s Seolhyun
BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan are not only two of the top K-pop idols worldwide but they also share the same birthdays on January 16
Image: YG Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
Red Velvet’s Seulgi not only shares her birthday with Apink’s Na Eun but both singers were born on February 10, 1994
Image: Seulgi’s Instagram, YG Entertainment
Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Apink’s Na Eun
Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and OH MY GIRL’s Jiho both belong to trailblazer K-pop groups and share their birthday on April 4
Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and OH MY GIRL’s Jiho
Image: Eunhyuk’s Instagram, P&Studio
Soloist Somi and THE BOYZ member Haknyeon were also born on March 9, sharing their birthdays with SUGA and Taeyeon
Image: THE BLACK LABEL, IST Entertainment
Jeon Somi and THE BOYZ’ Haknyeon
Former Wonder Girls member Sunmi is thriving as a soloist now while Yook Sungjae is setting a strong foothold as an actor while continuing as a BTOB member they both were born on May 2
BTOB’s Sungjae and Sunmi
Image: Sungjae’s Instagram, ABYSS Company
April’s Na Eun and Song Ji Eun, a member of the former girl group SECRET both share their birthdays on May 5
April’s Na Eun and SECRET’s Song Ji Eun
Image: Namoo Actors, Majik Entertainment