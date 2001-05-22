Shin Jimin, known as Jimin was born on January 8 1991 and previously held the positions of leader, main rapper, and vocalist in AOA
Jimin (former AOA)
Source:Jimin Instagram
Park Jimin commonly known as Jimin is a key member of BTS, serving as the main dancer and lead vocalist
Jimin (BTS)
Source:Park Jimin Instagram
Jimin Park popularly known as JAMIE, was born on July 5 1997 and pursues a solo career as a musician
JAMIE
Source:Jamie Instagram
Lee Jimin is professionally known as Layeon and holds the position of main vocalist in the group PurpleBeck
Layeon (PurpleBeck)
Source:Majesty Entertainment
Kim Jimin or Vita plays the roles of main rapper and lead dancer in the group MAJORS
Vita (MAJORS)
Source: ANS Entertainment
Yoo Jimin as Karina holds multiple roles in the group Aespa including leader, main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist, visual, face of the group, and center
Karina (aespa)
Source: SM Entertainment
Jeon Jimin as Miso serves as the main vocalist and rapper in the group Dreamnote
Miso (Dreamnote)
Source:Dreamnote Instagram
Lim Jimin born on May 22, 2001 leads the group JUST B as their leader
Lim Jimin (Just B)
Source:Bluedot Entertainment
Chu Jimin known as JM was born on October 11, 2001, and is a member of the group JUST B
JM (Just B)
Source:Bluedot Entertainment
Click Here
Kim Jimin known as Monday holds multiple positions in the group Weeekly, including vocal leader, main vocalist, main dancer, and sub-rapper
Monday (Weeekly)
Source:IST Entertainment