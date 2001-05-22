Heading 3

10 K-pop Idols Who Share The Name Jimin

Sugandha Srivastava

june 12, 2023

Entertainment

Shin Jimin, known as Jimin was born on January 8 1991 and previously held the positions of leader, main rapper, and vocalist in AOA

Jimin (former AOA)

Source:Jimin Instagram

Park Jimin commonly known as Jimin is a key member of BTS, serving as the main dancer and lead vocalist

Jimin (BTS)

Source:Park Jimin Instagram

Jimin Park popularly known as JAMIE, was born on July 5 1997 and pursues a solo career as a musician

JAMIE

Source:Jamie Instagram

Lee Jimin is professionally known as Layeon and holds the position of main vocalist in the group PurpleBeck

Layeon (PurpleBeck)

Source:Majesty Entertainment

Kim Jimin or Vita plays the roles of main rapper and lead dancer in the group MAJORS

Vita (MAJORS)

Source: ANS Entertainment

Yoo Jimin as Karina holds multiple roles in the group Aespa including leader, main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist, visual, face of the group, and center

Karina (aespa)

Source: SM Entertainment 

Jeon Jimin as Miso serves as the main vocalist and rapper in the group Dreamnote

Miso (Dreamnote)

Source:Dreamnote Instagram

Lim Jimin born on May 22, 2001 leads the group JUST B as their leader

Lim Jimin (Just B)

Source:Bluedot Entertainment

Chu Jimin known as JM was born on October 11, 2001, and is a member of the group JUST B

JM (Just B)

Source:Bluedot Entertainment

Kim Jimin known as Monday holds multiple positions in the group Weeekly, including vocal leader, main vocalist, main dancer, and sub-rapper

Monday (Weeekly)

Source:IST Entertainment

