10 K-pop idols who speak multiple languages
The Thai K-pop idol doesn’t only have versatile talents but also speaks three languages along with Korean including Thai, English, and Japanese
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
BamBam speaks three languages including Korean, Thai, and English, which he is improving every day.
GOT7’s BamBam
The K-pop superstar serves as English interpreter for his bandmates and he can also speak some Japanese along with his mother tongue Korean
BTS’ RM
The NCT member hails from Thailand and so speaks fluent Thai along with Korean and English
NCT’s Ten
The first Thai K-pop idol Nichkhun not only speaks Thai and Korean but also English and Chinese which he learned as a trainee
2PM’s Nichkhun
The multi-talented idol excels in four languages including Korean, Chinese, English, and Japanese
SHINee’s Key
Besides her native language Korean, the Queen of K-pop learned to speak Japanese, English, and Chinese when she was a young trainee
BoA
Since CL spent her early life in France and Japan, she can speak fluently in French and Japanese along with Korean and English
2NE1’s CL
The main rapper of 2PM speaks a total of 5 languages including Korean, English, Japanese, Spanish, and Chinese
2PM’s Taecyeon
Jackson Wang is efficient in five languages including Korean, Cantonese, English, Chinese, and French
GOT7’s Jackson Wang
