 Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who speak multiple languages 

The Thai K-pop idol doesn’t only have versatile talents but also speaks three languages along with Korean including Thai, English, and Japanese

Image: LLOUD

 BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BamBam speaks three languages including Korean, Thai, and English, which he is improving every day.

Image: BamBam official Instgram

GOT7’s BamBam

The K-pop superstar serves as English interpreter for his bandmates and he can also speak some Japanese along with his mother tongue Korean

Image: BIGHIT Music

 BTS’ RM

The NCT member hails from Thailand and so speaks fluent Thai along with Korean and English

NCT’s Ten

Image: NCT official Instagram

The first Thai K-pop idol Nichkhun not only speaks Thai and Korean but also English and Chinese which he learned as a trainee

 2PM’s Nichkhun

Image: Nichkhun official IG

The multi-talented idol excels in four languages including Korean, Chinese, English, and Japanese

SHINee’s Key

Image: SHINee official IG

Besides her native language Korean, the Queen of K-pop learned to speak Japanese, English, and Chinese when she was a young trainee

BoA

Image: tvN

Since CL spent her early life in France and Japan, she can speak fluently in French and Japanese along with Korean and English

2NE1’s CL

Image: CL official Instagram 

The main rapper of 2PM speaks a total of 5 languages including Korean, English, Japanese, Spanish, and Chinese

2PM’s Taecyeon

Image: Taecyeon official IG

Jackson Wang is efficient in five languages including Korean, Cantonese, English, Chinese, and French

GOT7’s Jackson Wang

Image: 88rising

