PUJYA DOSS

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who We Secretly Want to Be Best Friends With

The sunshine of BTS with endless energy, big smiles, and a positive vibe that lifts everyone’s spirits

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS): 

The sweet and talented singer with a warm heart, easy-going nature, and a love for music that’s contagious

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

The fun-loving and charming guy with a big heart, goofy antics, and a friendly personality that makes you feel at home

Jackson Wang (GOT7): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The cheerful and playful leader with a bright smile, strong vocals, and a caring nature that makes everyone feel loved

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW

The deep-voiced rapper with a sweet personality, baking skills, and a comforting presence that makes you want to hang out all the time

Felix (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The bubbly and adorable member with a joyful spirit, kind words, and a knack for making you laugh

Sana (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

The fashion-forward and witty guy with a sharp tongue, big heart, and an endless supply of fun stories

Key (SHINee):

Image: SM Entertainment

Haechan (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

The mischievous and lively member with a playful attitude, quick humor, and a knack for making any day fun

The talented and humble performer with a gentle soul, genuine kindness, and a calming presence that feels like a hug

Seulgi (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

The stylish and funny idol with a cool personality, endless jokes, and a friendly aura that makes you want to be his buddy

BamBam (GOT7): 

Image: ABYSS Company

