10 K-pop Idols Who We Secretly Want to Be Best Friends With
The sunshine of BTS with endless energy, big smiles, and a positive vibe that lifts everyone’s spirits
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS):
The sweet and talented singer with a warm heart, easy-going nature, and a love for music that’s contagious
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
The fun-loving and charming guy with a big heart, goofy antics, and a friendly personality that makes you feel at home
Jackson Wang (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The cheerful and playful leader with a bright smile, strong vocals, and a caring nature that makes everyone feel loved
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
The deep-voiced rapper with a sweet personality, baking skills, and a comforting presence that makes you want to hang out all the time
Felix (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The bubbly and adorable member with a joyful spirit, kind words, and a knack for making you laugh
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The fashion-forward and witty guy with a sharp tongue, big heart, and an endless supply of fun stories
Key (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
Haechan (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
The mischievous and lively member with a playful attitude, quick humor, and a knack for making any day fun
The talented and humble performer with a gentle soul, genuine kindness, and a calming presence that feels like a hug
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
The stylish and funny idol with a cool personality, endless jokes, and a friendly aura that makes you want to be his buddy
BamBam (GOT7):
Image: ABYSS Company