10 K-Pop Idols Who Were Backup Dancers
It might come as a surprise, but these two popular K-pop idols served as backup dancers for 2AM member Jo Kwon, before they became global stars
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ J-Hope and Jungkook
Before debuting with Stray Kids’ Lee Know was a backup dancer for BTS’ multiple live performance
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ Lee Know
Now the leader of SEVENTEEN, S.Coups once served as a backup dancer for many groups including After School
SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The supremely talented Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member also danced behind many senior K-pop idols, one of them being the queen of K-pop BoA
Girls’ Generation’s Hyeoyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Shownu from MONSTA X, who recently judged Street Woman Fughter S2, once danced behind Lee Hyori for her song Bad Girls
MONSTA X’s Shownu
Image: Starship Entertainment
Did you know that EXO’s main dancer Lay was a backup performer for SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong live concert?
EXO’s Lay
Image: SM Entertainment
Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel was a backup dancer for SPICA’s Sihyun and FIESTAR’s Cao Lu’s performance of Uhm Jung Hwa’s Invitation
Kang Daniel
Image: KONNECT Entertainment
Ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi
Image: Woolim Entertainment
Kwon Eunbi, a former member of the short-lived group IZ*ONE served as a backup dancer for Girls’ Day
Chungha, the power vocalist once danced alongside the boy band Ulala Session
Chungha
Image: MORE VISION
Kahi, before joining After School shared the stage with BoA as her backup dancer
After School’s Kahi
Image: tvN