Moupriya Banerjee

may 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Idols Who Were Backup Dancers

It might come as a surprise, but these two popular K-pop idols served as backup dancers for 2AM member Jo Kwon, before they became global stars

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ J-Hope and Jungkook

Before debuting with Stray Kids’ Lee Know was a backup dancer for BTS’ multiple live performance

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Lee Know

Now the leader of SEVENTEEN, S.Coups once served as a backup dancer for many groups including After School

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

The supremely talented Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member also danced behind many senior K-pop idols, one of them being the queen of K-pop BoA

Girls’ Generation’s Hyeoyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

Shownu from MONSTA X, who recently judged Street Woman Fughter S2, once danced behind Lee Hyori for her song Bad Girls

MONSTA X’s Shownu

Image: Starship Entertainment

Did you know that EXO’s main dancer Lay was a backup performer for SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong live concert?

EXO’s Lay

Image: SM Entertainment

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel was a backup dancer for SPICA’s Sihyun and FIESTAR’s Cao Lu’s performance of Uhm Jung Hwa’s Invitation

Kang Daniel

Image: KONNECT Entertainment

Ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi

Image: Woolim Entertainment

Kwon Eunbi, a former member of the short-lived group IZ*ONE served as a backup dancer for Girls’ Day

Chungha, the power vocalist once danced alongside the boy band Ulala Session

Chungha

Image: MORE VISION

Kahi, before joining After School shared the stage with BoA as her backup dancer

After School’s Kahi

Image: tvN

