10 K-pop idols who’d play the perfect CEO role
Leader of EXO, Suho is known for his calm demeanor, strategic thinking, and ability to motivate his team
Image: SM Entertainment
Suho (EXO)
Known for her sharp wit, strong work ethic, and dedication to perfection, Irene would be a force to be reckoned with in the boardroom
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene (Red Velvet)
A natural leader with an intellectual mind, RM's vast knowledge and innovative ideas would make him a visionary CEO
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fearless and confident, Hwasa isn't afraid to take risks and challenge the status quo, making her a perfect leader for a company seeking growt
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment
The quiet strategist of SEVENTEEN, Wonwoo is an excellent planner and problem solver, ideal for navigating complex business situations
Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A creative powerhouse, Soyeon's ability to think outside the box and her strong production skills would be invaluable assets for any company
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Jun's natural charisma and leadership qualities would make him a great face of the company, inspiring both employees and clients
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A veteran in the K-pop industry, Dara's sharp business acumen, honed through years of experience, would be a valuable asset to any company
Dara (2NE1)
Image: YG Entertainment
Enthusiastic and encouraging, Bang Chan's ability to build a strong team spirit would create a positive and productive work environment
Bang Chan (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Independent and self-made, CL is a powerhouse with a strong business sense and a go-getter attitude, perfect for leading a company to success
CL
Image: Konnect Entertainment