Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who’d play the perfect CEO role

Leader of EXO, Suho is known for his calm demeanor, strategic thinking, and ability to motivate his team

Image: SM Entertainment

Suho (EXO)

Known for her sharp wit, strong work ethic, and dedication to perfection, Irene would be a force to be reckoned with in the boardroom

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene (Red Velvet)

A natural leader with an intellectual mind, RM's vast knowledge and innovative ideas would make him a visionary CEO

RM (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fearless and confident, Hwasa isn't afraid to take risks and challenge the status quo, making her a perfect leader for a company seeking growt

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Image: RBW Entertainment

The quiet strategist of SEVENTEEN, Wonwoo is an excellent planner and problem solver, ideal for navigating complex business situations

Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A creative powerhouse, Soyeon's ability to think outside the box and her strong production skills would be invaluable assets for any company

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Image: Cube Entertainment

Jun's natural charisma and leadership qualities would make him a great face of the company, inspiring both employees and clients

Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A veteran in the K-pop industry, Dara's sharp business acumen, honed through years of experience, would be a valuable asset to any company

Dara (2NE1)

Image: YG Entertainment

Enthusiastic and encouraging, Bang Chan's ability to build a strong team spirit would create a positive and productive work environment

Bang Chan (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Independent and self-made, CL is a powerhouse with a strong business sense and a go-getter attitude, perfect for leading a company to success

CL

Image: Konnect Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here