Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

april 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with adorable dimples

MAMAMOO's Solar enchants fans with her cute dimples, which perfectly complement her powerful vocals and stage presence

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Solar 

BLACKPINK's Lisa showcases her captivating dimples, accentuating her vibrant charisma and dance moves

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa 

EXO's Chen boasts heartwarming dimples, enhancing his powerful vocals and warm stage presence

Chen 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Joy exhibits enchanting dimples, adding a sweet touch to her captivating visuals and cheerful personality

Joy

Image:  SM Entertainment

DK from SEVENTEEN graces fans with his adorable dimples, complementing his powerful vocals and playful spirit

DK 

Image:  Pledis Entertainment 

TWICE's Sana radiates charm with her cute dimples, making her the group's sunny and endearing member

Sana 

 Image:  JYP Entertainment

BTS's Jin has charming, deep-set dimples that pair perfectly with his worldwide handsome visuals and dad jokes

Jin 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Red Velvet's Yeri showcases her adorable dimples, contributing to her youthful and lovable image

Yeri

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO's Sehun's mischievous dimples complete his chic and charismatic persona, both on and off stage

Sehun 

Image:  SM Entertainment

RM from BTS, with his deep dimples, has an endearing bright smile that captures hearts worldwide

RM

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here