10 K-pop idols with adorable dimples
MAMAMOO's Solar enchants fans with her cute dimples, which perfectly complement her powerful vocals and stage presence
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar
BLACKPINK's Lisa showcases her captivating dimples, accentuating her vibrant charisma and dance moves
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa
EXO's Chen boasts heartwarming dimples, enhancing his powerful vocals and warm stage presence
Chen
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Joy exhibits enchanting dimples, adding a sweet touch to her captivating visuals and cheerful personality
Joy
Image: SM Entertainment
DK from SEVENTEEN graces fans with his adorable dimples, complementing his powerful vocals and playful spirit
DK
Image: Pledis Entertainment
TWICE's Sana radiates charm with her cute dimples, making her the group's sunny and endearing member
Sana
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Jin has charming, deep-set dimples that pair perfectly with his worldwide handsome visuals and dad jokes
Jin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Red Velvet's Yeri showcases her adorable dimples, contributing to her youthful and lovable image
Yeri
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Sehun's mischievous dimples complete his chic and charismatic persona, both on and off stage
Sehun
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
RM from BTS, with his deep dimples, has an endearing bright smile that captures hearts worldwide
RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC