10 K-pop idols with amazing dancing skills
A powerhouse dancer known for his sharp moves and infectious energy, making every performance unforgettable
Image: BigHit Music
J-Hope (BTS):
Renowned for her precise and charismatic dance style, Lisa captivates audiences with every performance
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
A mesmerizing performer with fluid movements and captivating stage presence, known for his unique style
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee):
TWICE’s dance machine, Momo’s powerful and clean choreography always stands out in every performance
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE):
Known for his graceful and intense dancing, Kai combines elegance and power effortlessly
Kai (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten’s versatile and dynamic dance skills make him a standout performer in any genre
Ten (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Hyunjin’s energetic and expressive dance style showcases his passion and dedication to every performance
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Seulgi’s smooth and captivating dance moves highlight her incredible talent and stage presence
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
As SEVENTEEN’s main choreographer, Hoshi’s creativity and precision in dance are truly impressive
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Yeji’s powerful and confident dancing sets the stage on fire, making her a true dance queen
Yeji (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment