Pujya Doss

JULY 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with amazing dancing skills 

A powerhouse dancer known for his sharp moves and infectious energy, making every performance unforgettable

Image: BigHit Music

J-Hope (BTS):

Renowned for her precise and charismatic dance style, Lisa captivates audiences with every performance

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK):

A mesmerizing performer with fluid movements and captivating stage presence, known for his unique style

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee):

TWICE’s dance machine, Momo’s powerful and clean choreography always stands out in every performance

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE): 

Known for his graceful and intense dancing, Kai combines elegance and power effortlessly

Kai (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

Ten’s versatile and dynamic dance skills make him a standout performer in any genre

Ten (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Hyunjin’s energetic and expressive dance style showcases his passion and dedication to every performance

Hyunjin (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seulgi’s smooth and captivating dance moves highlight her incredible talent and stage presence

Seulgi (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

As SEVENTEEN’s main choreographer, Hoshi’s creativity and precision in dance are truly impressive

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Yeji’s powerful and confident dancing sets the stage on fire, making her a true dance queen

Yeji (ITZY):

Image: JYP Entertainment

