april 26, 2024

10 K-pop Idols with Amazing Vocal Skills

Image:  SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO)

Baekhyun's velvety vocals effortlessly deliver a wide vocal range, from sweet falsettos to powerful notes, making him a standout in EXO's and his solo performances

As the lead vocalist of Girls' Generation, Taeyeon's emotive and soulful voice stands out. Her ability to convey a range of emotions creates timeless and captivating melodies

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Known for his crystal-clear and emotionally charged vocals, Chen's voice adds depth to EXO's discography. His ability to hit high notes with precision is remarkable

Image: SM Entertainment

Chen (EXO)

Wendy's smooth and powerful vocals, coupled with her versatility, make her a standout in Red Velvet. She effortlessly navigates various genres, showcasing her exceptional vocal control

Image:  SM Entertainment

Wendy (Red Velvet)

Jonghyun's soulful voice, coupled with emotional depth, defined SHINee's sound. His smooth and expressive vocals left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry

Image:  SM Entertainment

Jonghyun (SHINee)

IU's honeyed vocals, combined with her storytelling prowess, create an enchanting musical experience. Her ability to convey emotions through her voice has garnered widespread acclaim

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU

V's deep and velvety voice adds a distinctive flavor to BTS's music. His smooth vocals, whether in ballads or upbeat tracks, contribute to the group's diverse sound

V (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Solar's powerful and soulful voice is a standout in MAMAMOO. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different vocal styles contributes to the group's dynamic sound

Image: RBW

Solar (MAMAMOO)

Onew's smooth and soothing vocals have been a cornerstone of SHINee's sound. His ability to convey warmth and emotion through his voice resonates with listeners

Onew (SHINee)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Jinho's impressive vocal range, coupled with his emotive delivery, showcases his skill as a main vocalist. His ability to hit high notes with ease has earned him recognition

Jinho (PENTAGON)

Image:  Cube Entertainment

