10 K-pop Idols with Amazing Vocal Skills
Pujya Doss
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)
Baekhyun's velvety vocals effortlessly deliver a wide vocal range, from sweet falsettos to powerful notes, making him a standout in EXO's and his solo performances
As the lead vocalist of Girls' Generation, Taeyeon's emotive and soulful voice stands out. Her ability to convey a range of emotions creates timeless and captivating melodies
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Known for his crystal-clear and emotionally charged vocals, Chen's voice adds depth to EXO's discography. His ability to hit high notes with precision is remarkable
Image: SM Entertainment
Chen (EXO)
Wendy's smooth and powerful vocals, coupled with her versatility, make her a standout in Red Velvet. She effortlessly navigates various genres, showcasing her exceptional vocal control
Image: SM Entertainment
Wendy (Red Velvet)
Jonghyun's soulful voice, coupled with emotional depth, defined SHINee's sound. His smooth and expressive vocals left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry
Image: SM Entertainment
Jonghyun (SHINee)
IU's honeyed vocals, combined with her storytelling prowess, create an enchanting musical experience. Her ability to convey emotions through her voice has garnered widespread acclaim
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
V's deep and velvety voice adds a distinctive flavor to BTS's music. His smooth vocals, whether in ballads or upbeat tracks, contribute to the group's diverse sound
V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Solar's powerful and soulful voice is a standout in MAMAMOO. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different vocal styles contributes to the group's dynamic sound
Image: RBW
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Onew's smooth and soothing vocals have been a cornerstone of SHINee's sound. His ability to convey warmth and emotion through his voice resonates with listeners
Onew (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jinho's impressive vocal range, coupled with his emotive delivery, showcases his skill as a main vocalist. His ability to hit high notes with ease has earned him recognition
Jinho (PENTAGON)
Image: Cube Entertainment